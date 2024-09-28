Loudoun United Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - Loudoun United secure a crucial point in a 1-1 road draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC following a 97th-minute equalizer by ElMedkhar.

Match Summary

Loudoun United FC's record on the road moves to 2-7-5 following a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs at Weidner Field. Colorado Springs opened up the scoring following a Zachary Zandi goal in the second minute of play. Colorado's Devon William's deflected shot from outside the 18-yard box landed at the feet of Zandi in the six-yard box, and from there it was an easy finish against a defenseless Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux.

However, Loudoun was persistent in the second half, putting up seven of their eleven total shots in the last 45 minutes of play. But it was stoppage time that proved to be the key. On the last play of the match, Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux made his way into the Colorado 18-yard box for a Gavin Turner corner kick. A beautiful ball played by Turner found the head of Fauroux who then headed it down across the edge of the 6-yard box. Fauroux's header found the head of ElMedkhar who made no mistake and buried the equalizer into the back of the Colorado net in the 97th minute of stoppage time.

Loudoun United recorded 11 total shots in Saturday's draw to Colorado. Loudoun's Hugo Fauroux recorded four saves on the night. Kalil ElMedkhar scored his sixth goal on the season for the Red-and-White. There were seven bookings in the match, five yellow cards for Loudoun United, and two yellows for Colorado Springs.

Thoughts from the Team

Midfielder Tommy McCabe's thoughts on Saturday's draw with Colorado Springs:

"It's important to weather the storm in a tough environment, we stayed in the game, and we got a reward at the end. We shared a crazy moment together at the end of the game, that is why we play these games and are a team."

Head Coach Ryan Martin's thoughts on securing a point in a tough road environment:

"It was a slow start, but we created a number of good looks against a very good Colorado side. We are happy for Kalil and Hugo for that assist, the guys were really brave in that second half, and we plan on building on that as we head to Hartford."

Team News

Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux recorded his first career USL Championship assist on the 90+7' minute goal from Kalil ElMedkhar.

Loudoun defender Robby Dambrot recorded his 100th career USL Championship regular season appearance against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

