FC Tulsa Heads to California for a Sunday Duel with Oakland Roots SC

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Standings:

FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 7W-11L-10D, ranking 9th in the Western Conference. Oakland Roots SC enters the match with a record of 12W-13L-4D, ranking 6th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match:

A pair of second-half goals saw FC Tulsa fall to Rhode Island FC, 2-1, on Saturday at Beirne Stadium. With the result, FC Tulsa remained at 31 points (7-11-10) while Rhode Island FC elevated to 40 points (9-7-13). FC Tulsa closed the game ninth in the Western Conference and awaits the results of San Antonio FC, which carries 31 points, and Monterey Bay F.C., which enters its weekend match with 29 points. FC Tulsa sprung into action quickly, with Aaron Bibout notching a goal in the eighth minute of action. The club's fastest goal since Stefan Stojanovic's first-minute goal on April 5, Bibout generated the transition goal into the top-left corner following a counterattack pass from Faysal Bettache. The goal marked Bibout's second donning FC Tulsa colors and Bettache's second assist of the season. FC Tulsa nearly found nylon again two minutes later from Bettache, who lined up a shot just outside the center of the 18-yard box, but had the fell hit Koke Vegas in the chest. Both sides generated similar opportunities through the first 45, with the two firing a pair of shots on target in the segment. Rhode Island FC outshot FC Tulsa, 6-3, and laced five shots in the box to zero from the road squad - but couldn't etch the scoreboard. FC Tulsa battled in their own third in the opening segments of the second half, with 44.2% of play being generated in it during the first 15 minutes of the frame. Johan Peñaranda and the club rendered Rhode Island FC's opening six shot attempts useless in the second half - but were unable to stuff the seventh. In the 68th minute, Noah Fuson struck the equalizer for Rhode Island FC, slipping into the left of the 18-yard box and passing a goal above Peñaranda into the top of the net.A sequence of saves commenced in the 82nd and 83rd minute, with Patrick Seagrist lining a low riser into the middle of the goal but was stopped short. On the other end, Fuson's brace aspirations fizzled as a curled shot from the top-left corner of the 18-yard box was stopped with a soaring save. Rhode Island FC notched the match-winning goal in 90+2, with Albert Dikwa scoring in the box.

Last Match-Up Against Oakland Roots SC:

FC Tulsa hosted Oakland Roots SC at ONEOK Field on May 24th. Oakland Roots SC opened the scoring early on in the match, scoring in the 20th minute off a shot that bounced off Defender Patrick Seagrist and fell right to Forward Miche Naider-Chery, who put the ball in the back of the net. FC Tulsa looked to even the score before the first half ended but were unsuccessful. In the 36th minute, Midfielder Justin Portillo had a chance to even the score but his shot was blocked. FC Tulsa held 57 percent of ball possession in the whole match and 17 shots with three of those coming on target. In the last several minutes of the match, FC Tulsa had a few chances created to score but unfortunately none were converted to a goal. FC Tulsa held Oakland Roots SC off the scoreboard for the rest of the match and they looked more aggressive in the second half. FC Tulsa had 60 percent possession in the second half, and 12 shots.

Players to Watch:

FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Forward Stefan Stojanovic and Defender Alexis Souahy. Stojanovic is tied in goals with four but leads the team in shots with 33. His last goal came in the win over San Antonio FC on August 3rd and he has been looking to get back on the score sheet ever since. Souahy has 3 goals this season and has been a pivotal player in the defense this season. He has amassed 102 clearances, 31 blocks, 19 interceptions and 17 tackles along with his 3 goals. He has played in 25 matches starting 23 of them.

Oakland Roots SC's players to watch this match are Forward Johnny Rodriguez and Midfielder Guillermo Diaz. Rodriguez leads Oakland in goals with 10 as well as shots with 48. Diaz leads the team in assists with seven and chances created with 50.

Up Next:

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on October 5th to kickoff the final month of the regular season. They take on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30pm for 80's night and a Roughnecks Shirt Giveaway. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

