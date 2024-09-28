Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville, KY - Memphis 901 FC fell to top Eastern Conference side Louisville City FC 4-2 on the road at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night.

A first-half brace from Bruno Lapa wasn't enough for the Beale Street Boys to get the three points on the road after Memphis conceded four unanswered goals.

Samuel Careaga and Lapa connected for both 901 FC goals as Lapa grabbed his ninth and team-leading 10th goals in the first half.

Memphis sits at No. 4 in the USL Championship Western Conference with 43 points and four matches remaining in the regular season to fight for a third consecutive home playoff match. The top four teams in each conference earn home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Memphis is unbeaten in their last 11 home matches.

901 FC returns to AutoZone Park to host Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match can be purchased on the club's website

