El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Late Win against North Carolina FC

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - In a tough battle under the sun's heat, El Paso Locomotive FC were able to bag a late goal to secure an important win against North Carolina FC at Southwest University Park.

"It was well deserved for us and we needed that [win]," forward Joaquin Rivas said. "The hopes for playoffs are still alive and as long as they are still alive, we're going to keep pushing no matter what."

El Paso dominated possession in the first half - holding the ball 63% of the time - to consistently test the North Carolina keeper in the box while also restricting the opponents from getting past the midfield to create opportunities, with the Locos allowing only one shot in the first 45 minutes.

Following the break, North Carolina ramped up its offensive efforts to try and break the deadlock but were unable to get past the Locomotive backline which combined for four won tackles and three interceptions in the second half. The two times North Carolina did manage to get a shot on target, El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was there to make the save.

With both sides still scoreless heading into the final minutes of the match, Rivas drew a late penalty to give the Locos an opportunity to take the lead. Stepping up for the shot, Rivas would convert from the spot to bag what would be the game-winner.

"[The win was] well deserved against a tough opponent at home," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "This is going to give us a boost for what is coming. I don't know what is going to happen but we need to close the year with good intensity, good mentality and every game at home, we have to play to win."

NOTES

With the win, El Paso are now unbeaten in their last four home matches (2-0-2).

Joaquin's game-winner was the second goal he's scored for El Paso this season.

Jahmali Waite now has five clean sheets in 2024.

Amaury Escoto made his Locomotive debut, subbing into the match in the second half.

FORECAST: 89ºF, sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Joaquin Rivas (Penalty) 90+2 ¬Â²

NC - N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortiz-C, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 61 ¬Â²), Robert Coronado (Bolu Akinyode 85 ¬Â²), Javier Nevarez (Amaury Escoto 64 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Tumi Moshobane 61 ¬Â²), Andy Cabrera (Joaquin Rivas 85 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Yuma

NC - (3-4-3) Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Justin Malou, Rafa Mentzingen, Ezra Armstrong (Shaft Brewer 77 ¬Â²), Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin, Rodrigo da Costa, Louis Perez, Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson (Jaden Servania 68 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes, Trevor Mulqueen, Raheem Somersall

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 29 ¬Â², Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 88 ¬Â²

NC - Collin Martin (Yellow) 19 ¬Â², Mikey Maldonado (Yellow) 45+1 ¬Â², Paco Craig (Yellow) 90+1 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | NC

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 60|40

SHOTS: 15|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|2

SAVES: 2|5

FOULS: 12|13

OFFSIDES: 6|1

CORNERS: 8|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC kickoff the month of October with a road trip to FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

