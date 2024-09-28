LouCity Rallies to Beat Memphis 901 FC on a Record Night

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila and Adrien Perez on game night

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila and Adrien Perez on game night(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC came all the way back from a rare multi-goal deficit Saturday - and set a new club record in the process - on its way to a 4-2 win over Memphis 901 FC.

Down 2-0 just 18 minutes in at Lynn Family Stadium, LouCity recovered thanks to two goals and an assist by midfielder Taylor Davila. This marked City's first win after trailing by two or more goals since October 13, 2019, when the boys in purple played their final regular season game at Slugger Field.

Four goals overall on the night also pushed LouCity to 73 on the season, eclipsing the prior club-record 71 netted back in 2018.

"I think it shows the resiliency that we have in that locker room," said coach Danny Cruz. "Obviously, it's not the way you want to start the game, especially here at home... At the same time, it's not easy to respond the way that the group did, and ultimately, when you look at how we closed out the game, the players have a lot to be proud of.

"Memphis is a good team. It's a difficult opponent to play. But three points here at home and four in the back of the net, the players should be proud."

LouCity improved to 21-6-2, extending its lead to six points over the Charleston Battery as these two vie for the USL Championship's Players' Shield. The boys in purple are looking to add this final piece of silverware to their trophy case, plus earn the playoffs' No. 1 seed, by finishing atop the table at the end of the regular season for the first time.

With Charleston idle this weekend, City successfully made up one of its games in hand on the Battery. The other comes Wednesday when Miami FC visits Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Louisville could find itself nine points clear with four games to play should it win again.

"I think it's just about taking care of business ourselves," said defender Kyle Adams. "We know it's a process, and it's just about momentum going into the playoffs."

Memphis scored both of its goals Saturday as Samuel Careaga assisted Bruno Lapa. First, the duo struck in transition from the run of play before Careaga found an unmarked Lapa at the back post on an 18th-minute corner kick.

It left a soggy crowd stunned at Lynn Family Stadium, where LouCity played through some final showers stemming from Hurricane Helene. However, the boys in purple found a way to turn the tables before the break.

Davila assisted Wilson Harris in the 25th minute, clanged a distanced shot of his own in off the post and in the 40th, and Elijah Wynder knocked in the go-ahead goal six minutes into first half stoppage time. LouCity tallied 1.34 expected goals to Memphis' 0.53 over the opening 45 minutes despite 901 FC's game-opening goals.

"I was mad at myself. I felt like I could have done better on their two goals defensively," said Davila, who added of his long-range try, "I work on it. I have scored a couple goals from out there. I thought I was wide open, and if they come and step to me, then I can slip it to someone who's even closer to goal. If they don't, I'm confident in myself to put it in a corner."

Out of the half, Davila took an Aiden McFadden throw from the sideline, turned and fired a 54th-minute shot into the top of the net to cap a big night by the midfielder. A brace pushed him to seven goals on the year, and he's tied for LouCity's team lead at six assists.

"He's been incredible for us this year both on and off the ball," Cruz said. "You talk about a high-character individual. This is a young man who comes to work every day with a smile on his face who pushes the central midfield group to be better."

LouCity has now won nine of its last 11 games - only twice losing when red cards reduced the side to 10 men on the road. City has also managed to respond to each of its defeats this season with a victory next time out.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Memphis 901 FC

Date: September 28, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 65 degrees, light rain

Attendance: 6,197

Scoring

Louisville City FC (3, 1, 4)

Memphis 901 FC (2, 0, 2)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

25' Wilson Harris (Taylor Davila)

40' Taylor Davila (Kyle Adams)

45'+6 Elijah Wynder

54' Taylor Davila (Aiden McFadden)

Memphis 901 FC:

14' Bruno Lapa (Samuel Careaga)

18' Bruno Lapa (Samuel Careaga)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 18 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia (77' 15 - Manny Perez), 32 - Kyle Adams, 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (85' 3 - Jake Morris), 17 - Taylor Davila, 23 - Elijah Wynder (85' 11 - Niall McCabe), 7 - Ray Serrano, 14 - Wilson Harris (77' 20 - Sam Gleadle), 16 - Adrien Perez (63' 25 - Jansen Wilson)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman, 80 - Hayden Stamps, 22 - Dylan Mares

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Memphis 901 FC: 1 - Tyler Deric, 14 - Akeem O'Connor-Ward, 8 - Lucas Turci, 91 - Abdoulaye Cissoko, 18 - Alvaro Quezada (77' 19 - Oscar Jimenez), 6 - Zach Dunan (53' 23 - Leston Paul), 5 - Samuel Careaga (64' 20 - Nighte Pickering), 77 - Dylan Borczak (46' 9 - Luiz Fernando), 4 - Amerson Hyndman (64' 21 - Panos Armenakas), 10 - Bruno Lapa, 11 - Marlon

Subs not used: 2 - Tulu, 22 - Triston Henry

Head coach: Stephen Glass

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Memphis 901 FC

Shots: 19 / 8

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Possession: 50.3% / 49.7%

Fouls: 15 / 14

Offside: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 8 / 1

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

60' Kyle Adams (yellow)

79' Sam Gleadle (yellow)

Memphis 901 FC:

53' Luiz Fernando (yellow)

80' Oscar Jimenez (yellow)

81' Lucas Turci (yellow)

90'+2 Abdoulaye Cissoko (yellow)

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Images from this story

