Rhode Island FC Battles San Antonio FC to 3-1 Road Victory

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC's Clay Holstad and San Antonio FC's Jorge Hernandez in action

SAN ANTONIO - Another second-half surge powered Rhode Island FC to three huge road points on Saturday as the visitors defeated San Antonio FC 3-1 at Toyota Field. A goal and an assist from Albert Dikwa "Chico" and a pair of assists from Noah Fuson highlighted a busy night for the RIFC attack as the Ocean State club snapped its five-match winless skid on the road in impressive fashion.

Rhode Island FC (10W-7L-13D) wasted no time getting on the board, netting the fastest goal in club history when Chico connected on a flicked header from Fuson in the box just 18 seconds into the match. After Fuson received a long pass down the left wing from Grant Stoneman, the forward nodded the ball past a pair of defenders and into the box to set up Chico, who pelted the ball out of the air with his right foot to slot home his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Despite the early deficit, San Antonio FC (8W-14L-7D) fought back and eventually equalized in the 20th minute when Juan Agudelo powered home a header at the back post. After Nelson Flores received the ball with space to roam in the left flank, he sent a perfect cross to the head of Agudelo, who converted the close-range opportunity to level the score at one.

Coming out of the halftime break, Rhode Island FC turned up the pressure and eventually pulled ahead once again just six minutes in. Cutting through the San Antonio backline with quick one-touch passing at the top of the box, Zachary Herivaux flicked a ball to Chico in the box. Receiving the ball under pressure, Chico sent a perfectly weighted, crafty backheel pass to Clay Holstad, who laced a first-time effort past a diving Pablo Sisniega from the top of the 18-yard-box to give RIFC its second lead of the night.

Holstad nearly completed a brace in the 57th minute, taking another first-time shot from the corner of the box after a loose ball from Marc Ybarra fell to his feet. This time, Sisniega was equal to the effort, palming Holstad's curling effort out for a corner with a full-stretch save to keep the visitors to a one-goal advantage. In the 76th minute, Chico threatened the goal for what would've been his second goal of the night after JJ Williams dropped the ball off his chest to Chico's feet, but the Cameroonian striker's effort was once again denied by Sisniega.

Despite RIFC holding the majority of the attacking momentum, San Antonio came within inches of an equalizer when Jorge Hernandez caught Koke Vegas off of his line with a well-weighted chip from the top of the box in the 82nd minute. The shot made its way over Vegas, but Karifa Yao and Stoneman combined to clear the ball off the goalline at the last second to preserve the lead.

Seconds later in the 83rd minute, the Ocean State club tore down the other end, making the hosts pay for their missed opportunity. The third RIFC goal of the night came from yet another backheel assist, this time from Fuson, who dragged a chasing Sisniega across the box before snapping the ball back to second-half substitute Joe Brito. Running onto the pass, Brito tucked the ball into the open net to give RIFC a 3-1 lead, which would be enough for Khano Smith's men to take all three points on the road.

Up next, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium for the first of two-straight home matches on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. to welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Noah Fuson), 1st minute: Chico connects with Fuson's headed pass for his ninth goal of the season. SA 0, RI 1

SAN - Juan Agudelo (Nelson Flores), 20th minute: Agudelo powers home Flores' cross at the back post. SA 1, RI 1

RI - Clay Holstad (Albert Dikwa "Chico"), 51st minute: Holstad finishes a crafty team attack with a first-time finish from the top of the box. SA 1, RI 2

RI - Joe Brito (Noah Fuson), 83rd minute: Brito tucks the ball into the open net from Fuson's backheel assist. SA 1, RI 3

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Albert Dikwa "Chico" scored his team-leading ninth goal of the year, which was also the fastest goal in club history, coming just 18 seconds into the match.

Chico's goal marked the second time RIFC has scored within the first minute of the match. Noah Fuson previously held the record for fastest goal after scoring just 53 second into RIFC's 3-1 win at Birmingham Legion FC on July 17.

With his assist to Chico, Fuson has now been involved in both of RIFC's two fastest goals in club history.

Chico's assist to Clay Holstad in the second half marked his first time scoring and assisting in a match, and his third match with multiple goal involvements.

Clay Holstad's goal was his fourth of the season, good for fourth on the team.

Joe Brito's goal was his third of the season, and first since RIFC's 3-0 win over Hartford Athletic on August 10.

Fuson's pair of assists marked his first multi-assist match for RIFC, and his third match registering multiple goal involvements.

The match was the second-straight in which RIFC has won with two second-half goals.

In total, RIFC outshot San Antonio 16-11, including a 11-3 advantage in the second half.

The win moved RIFC within three points of the fourth and final playoff hosting position in the Eastern Conference Standings.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Albert Dikwa "Chico"

