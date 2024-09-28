Stoppage time penalty sinks NCFC on the road Saturday

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - North Carolina FC fell to El Paso Locomotive FC, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Southwest University Park on a stoppage-time penalty. North Carolina FC falls to 9W-9D-11L and remains on 36 points.

Jake McGuire had made five saves to keep North Carolina FC level through 90 minutes, before a foul in the box gave the home side the penalty opportunity, which Joaquín Rivas converted to cost NCFC a road point.

North Carolina returns to action next Sunday, October 6, when they visit Birmingham Legion FC at 6 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

