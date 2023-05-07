SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 7, 2023

Rochester Red Wings (11-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-19)

Game 33 | Home Game 15 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, May 7, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (2-1, 4.43) vs RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 4.35)

BULLPEN IS BEST- The RailRiders bullpen has dropped its ERA to 3.53 in the last few weeks. Deivi Garcia has the most innings with 18.2, while Matt Krook has the lowest earned run average at 1.54. Aaron McGarity and Krook both have a team-high 23 strikeouts. Greg Weissert leads with four saves in five attempts. The relievers as a team have recorded 132.2 innings. For the first time this season the starter pitchers have totaled more innings with 136.0 frames.

CHALLENGE FAILED- The home team utilized all three challenges in yesterday's contest. All three calls stood made by home plate umpire Cody Clark. Jamie Westbrook used the first one in the third up at the plate. On a 3-2 count a ball was called and Westbrook challenged it. It was correct and Westbrook went back to the dugout. Ryan Weber challenged a ball on a 2-2 count and the umpire was again correct. In the ninth, Bowman challenged a ball call to Jake Alu and the RailRiders used all their challenges up.

CHAPPY TIME- Last night Andres Chaparro homered for the ninth time this season, tying Jake Bauers team-high. Chaparro also tied Bauers' RBI count of 20.

GETTING HIT HURTS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff has hit 28 total batters this season, the most in Triple-A. With one this week, Sean Boyle has recorded eight hit batters, tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

CALHOUN CAN HIT - Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun was added to the RailRiders roster on Tuesday, getting the call up from the Florida Complex League. Calhoun was signed by New York on April 20th after spending Spring Training with the Seattle Mariners. He has had three multi-hit games and a home run against Rochester this week. He also made two starts in right field and one in right. Calhoun was drafted and spent the majority of his Major League career (2012-2019) with the Los Angeles Angels. He also played for the Diamondbacks and the Rangers.

MOVING OVER TO FIRST -The RailRiders have used three different first baseman in the four games this week against Rochester. Billy McKinney has played at the corner three times while Mickey Gasper and Andres Chaparro eached started one contest.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On Thursday Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

