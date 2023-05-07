Carlos Pérez Promoted to White Sox Sunday

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced one roster move ahead of the team's finale from Gwinnett on Sunday.

C Carlos Pérez was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Pérez, 26, has appeared in 27 games with the Knights this season and is hitting .272 (28-for-103) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBI. He is the team leader in home runs this season and is tied for second on the team in hits.

This season, a total of 11 players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14), OF Adam Haseley (April 16), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2) and C Carlos Pérez (May 7). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

