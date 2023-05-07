Indians Bats Explode for Fifth Straight Win against Mud Hens

TOLEDO, Ohio - A four-hit performance by Chris Owings and season-high tying seven extra-base hits by the Indianapolis Indians offense led to a 9-5 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens in the series finale at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the contest tied at four apiece in the top of the fifth, Ryan Vilade and Aaron Shackelford belted back-to-back jacks to put the Indians ahead 6-4, breaking the tie for good in Sunday's high-scoring affair. It was the second occasion this week where the Indians (15-17) have launched back-to-back home runs after Cal Mitchell and Aaron Shackelford went yard on consecutive pitches in Thursday night's victory.

Toledo (18-14) plated two runs in its first at-bat, scoring first for the first time this series. The Indians responded quickly with Owings' solo blast to dead-center field in the Indians following plate appearance. Indy then took its first lead of the game with three runs in the third inning. Chavez Young roped a leadoff double and Endy Rodríguez drew a walk before Josh Palacios singled to plate Young. Owings later sprayed a two-run single into left field.

The Mud Hens quickly tied the ballgame in the bottom half of the third inning before back-to-back homers by Vilade and Shackelford reclaimed Indy's lead. First basemen Michael Papierski had a homer of his own in the bottom half of the frame, it was Toledo's last run scored and put the game within one run.

Indianapolis tacked on three additional insurance runs to its lead with one in the sixth inning and two in the seventh. Nick Gonzales doubled before scoring on a throwing error by Mud Hens reliever Brendan White (L, 3-1) on a Palacios single. Shackelford walked and Owings doubled for his fourth and final knock of the day to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Josh Bissonette sent them both home and tcapped the scoring with a two-run double into the right-center gap.

Owings finished the day 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI, it was his first four-hit performance since Sept. 8, 2022 with Scranton Wilkes-Barre at Durham. Palacios went 3-for-5 and extended his International League-leading hitting streak to 12 games. Shackelford finished the day 2-for-3, including his third homer of the season, and is hitting .529 (9-for-17) in his last six games.

Eli Villalobos (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the season after tossing a scoreless fourth inning. After J.C. Flowers allowed a run in the fifth, he combined with Colin Selby and Daniel Zamora to hold the Mud Hens scoreless in the final four frames with 11 combined strikeouts. Indianapolis' pitching staff finished with 16 strikeouts; it was the 18th time in 32 games that its recorded double-digit strikeouts.

Indianapolis will continue their road trip on Tuesday night at 7:37 PM ET, as they head to CHS Field for a six-game series with the St. Paul Saints. Both teams have yet to name a starter.

