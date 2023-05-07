Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Scranton/WB

Rochester Red Wings (11-19) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (13-19)

Sunday, May 7, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 4.35) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (2-1, 4.43)

FINALE IN THE ELECTRIC CITY: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the fifth game of the series in Scranton by a final of 7-3 Saturday night...RHP JOSE URENA made his Red Wings debut and surrendered five runs in his three innings of work...CF DARREN BAKER, who made his first professional start in the outfield, picked up a pair of knocks including a homer and double in the loss and was responsible for all of the Wings' scoring, collecting a career-high three RBI...3B JAKE ALU logged two hits for his fourth multi-hit game of the year...DH MATT ADAMS and C FRANCISCO ARCIA added to the effort with a double apiece...this now marks the third-straight game Rochester has picked up three doubles in a contest...the Red Wings used four arms to cover the remaining five innings, allowing just two runs on five hits...Rochester sends RHP JOAN ADON to the mound for the series finale against the Yankees top affiliate.

DOUBLE DOWN: With three doubles in last night's loss, the Red Wings have now logged three doubles in three consecutive games...this matches the most doubles in a three-game span since they recorded the same number from 4/12-14, a span in which included two four-double games...

The Wings have also recorded back-to-back games in which three doubles and a homer were hit.

XBH GON' GIVE IT TO YA: Entering the series finale, Rochester has picked up 14 extra-base hits, which is the second most in a single series for the squad since they picked up 19 during their series vs. Buffalo (4/11-16)...Pennsylvania native DH MATT ADAMS has collected a team-leading three of those extra-base hits with a pair of doubles and a homer in the series...

The Wings have now logged an extra-base hit in a season-long 13-straight games, dating back to 4/21...the Wings have collected 32 total extra-base hits over that span.

Through the first 30 games of the '22 season, the Wings collected 94 ex tra-base hits...this season the Wings have collected 74 XBH through the same number of games.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Should the Red Wings pitching staff not issue two or more walks in the series finale today, it would mark the lowest walk total for a series this year (min. 3 games played)...Rochester also enters the final game of the series with the lowest strikeout total spanning a series (min. 3 games played)...Red Wings arms would need to punch six tickets to match their next lowest total (40 vs. NOR, 4/18-23)...

Rochester ranks 3rd in walks (123) and 18th in strikeouts (246) among IL teams.

IN THE GREEN: After posting runs in the 5th and 7th inning of yesterday's game, the Wings now own positive run differentials in both frames, +1 and +6 respectively, which mark the only two frames in which they've outscored their opponents this season...

The Wings have a -58 run differential through 30 games this season, worst in the International League.

RAKE ALU: 3B JAKE ALU logged a pair of knocks in Saturday's loss, going 2-for-4 with a walk...this is the lefty's second multi-hit game of the series and fourth of the season...

In the '22 season with Rochester, Alu recorded 23 multi-hit games throughout his 59 games played.

ALL EYEZ ON ME: CF DARREN BAKER was responsible for all the Wings scoring in Saturday's contest, going 2-for-5 with a run, a double, a homer and a career-high three RBI...Baker's three RBI brings his season total to 10, ranking third-most on the club...

Baker comes into Sunday, fifth in the International League in hits with 39, three shy of the leader Zack Collins (COL) with 42.

His two-hits Saturday marked his team-leading 14th multi-hit performance and sec ond multi-RBI game this season.

