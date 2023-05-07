Reetz and Reyes Homer, But Chasers Lose Three-Run Lead and Drop Series Finale to Bats
May 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - While the Omaha Storm Chasers jumped out to a 3-0 lead on homers from Jakson Reetz and Franmil Reyes, the Louisville Bats scored four runs between the seventh and eighth innings to take Sunday's series finale 4-3, also winning this week's series at Werner Park four games to two.
Reetz opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer, his third long ball of the season. After Samad Taylor tripled in the fifth, Reyes brought him home with a two-run shot that put Omaha up 3-0 at the time.
Those were the only runs the Storm Chasers could score in the game, as after the home run from Reyes, Louisville pitching retired 13 of 15 Omaha hitters, allowing just two to reach in the eighth inning.
Daniel Lynch started for Omaha, on Major League Rehab assignment, and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out three across 3.1 innings.
Jonah Dipoto followed Lynch and after balking an inherited runner to second base and walking his first hitter, retired his next five for 1.2 scoreless frames.
Behind Dipoto, Dylan Coleman pitched a scoreless sixth with three strikeouts but Louisville finally got into the board in the seventh, as Brooks Kriske surrendered a two-run homer to Bats third baseman Elly De La Cruz to make the score 3-2.
Kriske allowed his first two batters of the eighth to reach base and was replaced by Nick Wittgren, who got the first two outs but gave up the lead on a two-run double with two outs, putting the loss on Kriske.
While Wittgren threw a scoreless top of the ninth, Omaha could not get a runner on in the bottom of the ninth, falling 4-3 to Louisville and giving the Bats a series win.
Omaha heads on the road next week for six games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders before returning home for a six-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens.
