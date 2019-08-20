SWB Game Notes

August 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





PAWTUCKET RED SOX (53-72) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (67-59)

RHP Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 4.64) vs. RHP Brody Koerner (4-3, 5.16)

| Game No. 127 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 20, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (August 19, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders used an explosion of offense out of the gate over the first two innings- scoring seven runs and batting around twice- en route to defeating the Pawtucket Red Sox 11-1 Monday night at PNC Field.

RailRiders starting pitcher Brian Keller threw 6.0 shutout innings in his third Triple-A start for SWB, bouncing back from a tough outing his last time out in Charlotte. He allowed a pair of base runners to begin the night, but then settled down, retiring 11 in-a-row from the first through the fourth innings allowing his offense to grab a lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs on three hits and three walks against Red Sox starter Erasmo Ramirez. Keeping the momentum into the second inning, Clint Frazier, Ryan McBroom and Mandy Alvarez all hit RBI singles, plating three runs and extending the lead to 7-0. Five innings later, Terrance Gore brought home Gosuke Katoh with a groundout in the bottom of the seventh, increasing the home team's advantage to 8-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kratz smacked a solo home run to dead center off Pawtucket position player Cole Sturgeon. The lefty came in out of the bullpen throwing 88-90 MPH in his third relief outing of the season. The homer by Kratz off the former Louisville Cardinals closer made it 9-0, and then Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two more runs later in the inning to secure an 11-0 lead.

The PawSox notched their lone tally in the top of the ninth inning as Sturgeon doubled and plated a run, spoiling a combined shutout bid by the RailRiders with one out to go.

Keller (1-1) limited Pawtucket to only four hits while striking out eight on the night. The effort earned him his first career Triple-A win. Ramirez (4-8) was charged the loss for Pawtucket after he went just 1.1 innings on 61 pitches and surrendering seven runs. His season ERA jumped from 4.25 to 4.75 following the outing.

HANGING ON: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell Saturday night in Gwinnett for their tenth straight loss on the road, dating back to the start of being swept in a three-game series in Louisville, July 26. The RailRiders rebounded Sunday and Monday with consecutive wins to snap the skid winning the two games by a combined 20-4. In its previous 16G before the two wins, the team was 3-13 falling from 16-games above .500 with a 6.0-game lead in the division to just a 1.0-game lead in the division. They now hold a modest lead over both Buffalo and Syracuse with Rochester (4.0 GB) hot on their heels. The last time the lead in the division was as small as 1.0 games entering Sunday's series-finale was May 30th following a 6-5 win over Rochester when they improved to 48-40 on the season as they were growing the lead in the division after just taking over first place from the Syracuse Mets.

NOT GETTING OUTHIT, NOT GETTING WINS: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have been mired in a tough stretch where wins have been tough to come by. Despite that, they have amassed as many hits as their opponents in 6-of-their-last-8 games in their current slide and had lost the first four of those. Before that, the team was 59-19 (.756) in games in which they weren't outhit by their opponents.

MAKING MOVES: With 14 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 306 heading into Tuesday's game against Pawtucket, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.39 moves/game this season and is on pace for 337 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

LOTS OF FACES: LHP Joe Mantiply made his SWB 2019 debut Sunday and in doing so became the 74th player to appear in a game for the RailRiders this season. LHP Tyler Lyons entered out of the bullpen Friday night for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for his New York Yankees organizational debut against the Gwinnett Stripers. In doing so, he became the 73rd player to appear in a game for SWB this season. When RHP David Hernandez grabbed the ball from RHP David Sosebee in the 9th inning Wednesday night, he became the 71st player to play in a game for the RailRiders this season and Thursday's starting pitcher, Nick Nelson, was No. 72. This exceeds the 2018 team's total roster of 69 players, and far surpasses the 2017 mark of 65. The RailRiders are creeping up on the all-time franchise record of 75 players in a single season, set in 2015. With RHP Ryan Dull added to the roster recently, the RailRiders have one more player ready to become No. 75 to tie the record.

