Indians-Mud Hens Postponed in Toledo
August 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Indians and Mud Hens had the second game of their four-game series postponed tonight in Toledo due to inclement weather. The contest was officially called after a 1-hour and 45-minute rain delay.
The two IL West foes will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the first game beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven-inning affairs.
Indy and Toledo have already played two twin bills against each other this season. The Tribe were swept by the Hens on June 8 at Fifth Third Field but returned the favor on July 5 at Victory Field with a doubleheader sweep.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2019
- Four RailRiders record multi-hit nights in loss to PawSox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Drops Second Straight to Charlotte - Durham Bulls
- Shawaryn Leads Pawtucket Bullpen in 7-4 Victory - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Wings Great Late in 4-1 Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Blanked in Columbus, 5-0 - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens-Indians Postponed Until Wednesday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians-Mud Hens Postponed in Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Launch "Fields for Our Future" Renovation Program - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-65) at Toledo Mud Hens (58-68) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Announce 'Fan Appreciation Week' by Adding Even More Promotions to Final 4 Home Games (August 26-29) - Buffalo Bisons
- 'Fan Appreciation Week' Brings Added Promotions to Each Game, August 26-29 - Buffalo Bisons
- Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect, RHP Nate Pearson, Promoted to the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (53-73) at Columbus Clippers (72-54) - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians-Mud Hens Postponed in Toledo
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-65) at Toledo Mud Hens (58-68)
- Hayes Homers Again But Indians Lose to Hens, 12-4
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-64) at Toledo Mud Hens (57-68)
- Tribe Walk-Off After Five-Run Comeback