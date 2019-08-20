Indians-Mud Hens Postponed in Toledo

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Indians and Mud Hens had the second game of their four-game series postponed tonight in Toledo due to inclement weather. The contest was officially called after a 1-hour and 45-minute rain delay.

The two IL West foes will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the first game beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven-inning affairs.

Indy and Toledo have already played two twin bills against each other this season. The Tribe were swept by the Hens on June 8 at Fifth Third Field but returned the favor on July 5 at Victory Field with a doubleheader sweep.

