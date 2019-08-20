Zimmermann, Pair of Homers Give Tides a Win
August 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
Norfolk got home runs from Ryan Mountcastle and Jose Rondon and a strong start from Bruce Zimmermann in a 5-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
Zimmermann (1-2) picked up his first Triple-A victory in the contest, as he allowed one run on five hits over seven innings of work. The 24-year-old left-hander, who was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2017 out of Mount Olive College in North Carolina, needed just 88 pitches to navigate his outing against his former organization. He struck out five and walked one to help pitch the Tides to their second straight win and their seventh win in their last 10 contests.
Mountcastle homered as part of a three-hit night, finishing a triple short of hitting for the cycle. The 22-year-old homered for the third straight contest, and his three hits upped his league-leading total to 148. That's just nine hits shy of matching Mike Cervenak's 2007 total of 157 hits for the most in a season by a Tides player as an Orioles affiliate.
Mountcastle's RBI double in the first inning highlighted a three-run frame against Touki Toussaint (1-4), who took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits over four innings. Toussaint scuffled with his control, issuing five walks and hitting a batter while throwing just 46 of his 84 pitches for strikes.
Rondon also belted a solo homer in the contest, as Norfolk registered 10 hits. Rylan Bannon and Zach Vincej each added a pair of hits as the Tides upped their record to 12-5 in August.
The two clubs will continue their four-game set on Wednesday at Harbor Park, with first pitch slated for 7:05. David Hess (2-1, 4.20) is scheduled to start for Norfolk and be opposed by right-hander Bryse Wilson (8-7, 3.58).
Wednesday night is Bark in the Park at Harbor Park, as fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a game with their dogs. All proceeds from the dog tickets will go to Dogs on Deployment.
Notes: The start of the game was delayed by 58 minutes due to lightning in the Norfolk area...Earlier Tuesday, RHP Tom Eshelman was activated to Norfolk's roster, C Austin Wynns was returned to the Tides from Baltimore's Taxi Squad, C Pedro Perez was placed on Norfolk's Injured List, and RHP Chandler Shepherd was placed on the Temporarily Inactive List...Dwight Smith Jr., rehabbing a calf injury, went 1-for-2 with a run scored before being removed for pinch-hitter Ademar Rifaela in the fourth inning...Hunter Cervenka worked a scoreless ninth inning, giving him six shutout innings and 10 strikeouts over his first five outings with the Tides.
