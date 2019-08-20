Knights Launch "Fields for Our Future" Renovation Program

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Sta-Green and Lowe's for an annual field renovation project. The project, named "Fields For Our Future", officially launches today (August 20) and will give fans in the Charlotte community a chance to have their baseball or softball field renovated. The entire project will be led by Charlotte Knights head groundskeeper, Matt Parrott, his staff, as well as members of the Charlotte Knights front office staff, and members from Sta-Green and Lowe's.

"This is a great way to help out a local youth field in our community," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "Sta-Green and Lowe's have been great partners in the past and we are excited to take this project to the next level. There are many youth fields in the area that can use some additional help and we are looking forward to getting out in the community and lending a helping hand this offseason."

Earlier this year, on Wednesday, February 13, the Knights partnered with Sta-Green and Lowe's to help improve the conditions of the Phillip O. Berry Academy High School baseball field. Photos, as well as more details from that day, can be found online.

Those interested in having the Knights make over their field should fill out the online application by Sunday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. From there, the Knights will choose a few of the fields and release those finalists on Monday, September 23 for a week-long fan vote. Fans can vote via the Charlotte Knights' official social media platforms. The winning field will be announced on Monday, September 30.

