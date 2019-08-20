Mud Hens-Indians Postponed Until Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio - Tuesday's scheduled contest between the Toledo Mud Hens and Indianapolis Indians at Fifth Third Field has been postponed due to inclement weather

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged at the Mud Hens box office for a free voucher to any of the six remaining home games this season.

What's Next:

Wednesday's probable starter has yet to be announced for game one of the rescheduled doubleheader.

Opening pitch from Fifth Third Field is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on Buckeye Cable Sports Network, MiLB.TV, BCSNNation.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

Hens Notes:

- It was announced Tuesday that Tyler Alexander was recalled to Detroit for his third stint in the major-leagues this season. The 25-year-old left-hander made one start against Pawtucket on August 17 after being optioned the day prior.

- After going 0-for-4 with two RBIs, Frank Schwindel's 13-game losing streak came to an end Monday, having gone 20-for-54 (.370) with four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs dating back to August 3.

