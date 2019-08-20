Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

August 20, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY| Game # 127| Road Game # 64

BUFFALO BISONS (65-61, T-2nd, -2.0 North) at Rochester Red Wings (63-63, 4th, -4.0 North)

RHP Nate Pearson (NR) vs LHP Devin Smeltzer (1-3, 3.45)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Rochester Red Wings for the second game of a four-game series at Frontier Field. Following the quick road trip, Buffalo will head home for a seven-game, two-series homestand against Pawtucket and Rochester.

Last Game: BUF 3, ROC 0

Bisons RHP T.J. Zeuch was nearly perfect, allowing just two base runners on his way to a no-hitter against Rochester. While Zeuch dominated on the mound, a trio of Herd hitters provided the offense. INF Andy Burns picked up his 58th RBI, while INF Santiago Espinal's RBI single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Rochester Red Wings (5-4)

Buffalo and Rochester are meeting for the fifth time in the 2019 season, the third time and last time at Frontier Field. The teams met last month, 7/29-7/30, with each taking a win in the two-game series. The teams meet once more in Buffalo 8/26-8/29 to complete their season series within the IL North.

Today's Starter

RHP Nate Pearson will be making his Triple-A debut in just his third professional season. Pearson has made 22 total starts this year between Dunedin (A-Adv) and New Hampshire (AA). The young right hander picked up his first AA win in his last start for the Fisher Cats on 8/15 at Binghamton.

T.J. Zeuch No-hitter

RHP T.J. Zeuch needed just 114 pitches, 73 of them for strikes, to record his first career no-hitter in the Bisons 3-0 win over Rochester on Monday. The right hander recorded three strike outs, along with 15 ground ball outs, among the 27. Zeuch faced 29 total batters in his performance. Zeuch's no-hitter is the first for the Herd since 6/20/97 when Bartolo Colon no-hit the New Orleans Zephers (4-0).

Jonathan Davis

OF Jonathan Davis reached base four times on Monday, including being hit by a pitch twice. Davis has now been hit 17 times this season. The outfielder also made a no-hitter saving play for the second out of the ninth inning, robbing OF Ian Miller of a base hit to center field.

IL Standings

The Bisons held serve on Monday night, keeping pace with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Scranton throttled the Pawtucket Red Sox 11-1, while Syracuse slipped past Lehigh Valley 1-0. Both Buffalo and the Mets remain two games behind the RailRiders. The elimination number for the two teams sits at 13 going into tonight. With their loss to the Herd Monday, Rochester is now four games back of the IL North lead.

Blue Jays

Toronto (52-74) were off on Monday, and now begin a two-city, six-game road trip. The first of three games in Los Angeles gets underway with RHP Sean Reid-Foley taking the ball for the Blue Jays. The Jays and Dodgers will get underway at 10:10, LHP Clayton Kershaw starts the opener for LA. On Friday Toronto will begin a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners.

