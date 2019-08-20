Game Notes: Louisville Bats (53-73) at Columbus Clippers (72-54)

August 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 127, Away 64

Louisville Bats (53-73) at Columbus Clippers (72-54)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (4-10, 6.36) vs. RHP Michael Peoples (8-5, 4.33)

6:35 PM | Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | Huntington Park

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Bats and Clippers continue a four-game series Tuesday night in Columbus. After winning 5 of 6 games from August 8-14, the Bats have lost 4 of their last 5, and will look to rebound with defending IL Pitcher of the Week Vladimir Gutierrez on the mound. Louisville will need to finish out this season with at least a 10-4 record to achieve a better winning percentage than 2018 (61-76; .445).

AGAINST COLUMBUS: Exactly half of both Louisville and Columbus' remaining 14 games this season will come against each other, with 7 matchups left between the division rivals. On Monday night, the Clippers took a 9-8 advantage in the season series, and tied things up at Huntington Park on the year with a 5-5 mark.

BEST IN THE WEST: In 37 games since the All-Star break, the Bats own a 20-17 record and +11 run differential. Louisville is the only team in its division with a winning record in the second half.

IL West in the Second Half

Club W-L Pct. R/RA Diff.

LOUISVILLE 20-17 .541 172/161 +11

Toledo 18-19 .486 205/187 +18

Columbus 17-21 .447 177/201 -24

Indianapolis 17-21 .447 169/210 -41

DIETRICH REACHES 3 TIMES: Second baseman Derek Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch and 2 runs scored in his first rehab app with Louisville. He is the 10th player on MLB rehab assignment to suit up for the Bats this season, joining C Tucker Barnhart, IF Alex Blandino, C Curt Casali, C Kyle Farmer, IF Scooter Gennett, RHP Tyler Mahle, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Alex Wood. Last season, LOU had 8 MLB rehabbers.

ERA LEADER SINCE JULY 1: In 44 games since July 1, Louisville's pitching staff is one of just 2 IL clubs with a team ERA of less than 4.00.

Lowest Earned Run Average (Since July 1)

LOUISVILLE 3.94 171er/390.2ip

Gwinnett 3.98 170er/384.0ip

Syracuse 4.04 171er/381.1ip

1,000 STRIKEOUTS: Last night, Alex Powers recorded the 1,000th strikeout of the season for Louisville, making it in a new franchise record of 4 straight seasons with 1,000+ K's. The Bats are on pace for about 1,111 strikeouts this season, which would be just shy of the franchise record 1,129 strikeouts set by the 2017 Bats.

THIS IS 40: Last night, Louisville led 3-0 after a Rob Refsnyder RBI single and a Christian Colon two-run homer, his ninth of the season. The Bats would eventually lose 5-4, the 40th game this season that LOU has dropped after leading. In 2017, LOU lost 37 games when leading and, in 2018, lost 31 when leading.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: The Bats played in their 44th one-run game of the season last night, falling to 15-29 (.341) in games decided by one run. The 44 contests lead the way in the IL, with second-place Indianapolis (43) right behind them.

International League Stories from August 20, 2019

