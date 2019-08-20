'Fan Appreciation Week' Brings Added Promotions to Each Game, August 26-29

August 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have expanded one of their most popular events with the creation of Fan Appreciation Week at Sahlen Field, Monday, August 26 - Thursday, August 29, as the Herd hosts the Rochester Red Wings for a four-game series.

While the final home regular season game of the season on Thursday, August 29 will remain the traditional Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Aesthetic Associates, the Bisons have announced they have Added Great New Promotional Elements to each of the final four home games of season, giving fans even more reasons to get down to the ballpark one more time this season.

With the push for the postseason in full force, the Bisons host the Red Wings in a critical four-game series starting Monday, August 26. Here's what is on tap and what has been added to each of the four games of Fan Appreciation Week.

Monday, Aug. 26 (7:05 p.m.) -Markdown Monday

For the last Markdown Monday of 2019, game tickets purchased in advance are only $9 ($11.50 day off) and fans can enjoy $1 ice cream and $1 popcorn all game. As a Tops Dog Day at the Ballpark, all dogs are allowed in for free with any adult ticket purchase and all fans can take part in a pre-game Dog Parade around the warning track.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK BONUS: Receive Buy-One, Get-One Free Tickets with the donation of a new/gently used book to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries. With the donation, fans will also receive $5 OFF the purchase of 'Celery's Greatest Race' children's book.

Get My Tickets

Tuesday, Aug. 27 (7:05 p.m.) -Mystery Ball Night

For the 12th annual Mystery Ball, fans the opportunity to purchase one of 500 autographed baseballs from sports starts and celebrities that have been gift-wrapped to conceal their identity. The Oak St. Gate opens for Mystery Ball at 6:00 p.m., in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK BONUS: This game will now feature a fantastic Fireworks Show.

Get My Tickets

Wednesday, Aug. 28 (7:05 p.m.) -'Buffalo Wings Wednesday'

For the final time this season, the Bisons will become the 'Buffalo Wings' for a game, presented by (716) Food and Sport. Save $2 on every ticket when you present a (716) Food and Sport receipt at the Sahlen Field Box Office and there will also be wing specials all game lone.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK BONUS: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a FREE Sahlen's Hot Dogs. There will also be a Jersey Off The Back Giveaway, as lucky fans in attendance will be able to go home with a game-worn Buffalo Wings jersey from the team's starting lineup.

Get My Tickets

Thursday, Aug. 29 (7:05 p.m.) -Fan Appreciation Night

The team's annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Aesthetic Associates, will include a Giveaways Every Inning, including a set of new tires from Dunn Tire and team jerseys, as well as one of the largest Firework Shows of the season. Gates will open at the special time of 5:00 p.m. for fans to enjoy one last Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) with $3 craft beers.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK BONUS: The Bisons have put a limited number of $5 General Admission Tickets on sale for this game.

Get My Tickets

For all games of Fan Appreciation Night, the giant inflatable Labatt Can from the team's Labatturday promotion will be set up. If a Bisons player hits a home run that hits the can during the week, one lucky fan will be Beer for a Year!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.