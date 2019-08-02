SWB Game Notes

August 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (52-56) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (62-48)

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (5-5, 3.73) vs. RHP Janson Junk (Triple-A Debut)

| Game No. 111 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 2, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

ROCHESTER, NY (August 1, 2019) -- For a second straight game, the Rochester Red Wings pitchers were able to neutralize the bats for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, holding off a late rally to sweep the series at Frontier Field 5-3.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre entered the top of the eighth inning trailing 5-1, but then loaded the bases without the benefit of the hit. Following a double-play groundout and a wild pitch, the deficit had been cut in half and SWB trailed 5-3.

An inning later, the RailRiders loaded the bases with two outs following a four-pitch walk to Mike Ford, and that brought Trey Amburgey to the plate as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's potential hero. He sliced a 2-1 pitch to right field, but it hung up long enough for Alejandro De Aza to make the catch and wrap up the Red Wings win. The game was played in 2:45 before a day-game crowd of 6,321 which brought the two-day series attendance figure north of 18,500 fans.

Daniel Camarena picked up the loss for the RailRiders as he was handed the ball to start the game. He was tagged for a pair of home runs by De Aza, who finished 3-for-4 with two HR, three runs and three RBI. The lefty fought through 6.0 innings and allowed four runs, exiting with a 4-0 deficit before the RailRiders offense picked up steam.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Thursday featured a loss by both the RailRiders (62-48, .564) and the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (57-53, .518). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 30 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place (the largest lead this season was +8.0 GB June 20 following Game No. 70). That means if the RailRiders were to go 15-15 (.500) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 20-10 (.667) to catch them in the division. However, these two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

OUT OF NOWHERE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders entered Tuesday's game against the Syracuse Mets having gone 6-for-13 in stolen bases over the first 26G in the month of July. With strong-armed C Rene Rivera getting the afternoon off after starting Monday night, the RailRiders ran hog-wild on C Colton Plaia. SWB stole five bases against him in the first inning after having stolen just four bases in an entire game just once over the first 107G of the season. The RailRiders set a new season-high with 6 SB, going 6-for-7 in the win: Breyvic Valera, 3-for-3 // Thairo Estrada, 2-for-2 // Gosuke Katoh: 1-for-2

WALK-OFF WINNER: The RailRiders surrendered the tying run in the top of the 9th inning Monday night to the Syracuse Mets, only to see INF Wendell Rijo connect for a walk-off home run in the bottom of the frame. It is the ninth walk-off win for the RailRiders this season, and third walk-off homer: 4/27 INF Cliff Pennington vs. Syracuse (10th inning); 5/1 INF/OF Ryan McBroom vs. Rochester (10th inning)

MAKING MOVES: With 30 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace... of roster moves. As the calendar turns to August, SWB had made 232 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59 | July, 66) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 207 total moves through July (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43 | July, 76) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 237 is averaging 2.15 moves/game this season and is on pace for 298 roster moves through the end of the year.

RECORD SETTERS: When Mike Ford blasted a two-run home run clear out of Huntington Park in the sixth inning last Thursday afternoon, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders set the franchise record with 165 HR in the first 103 games of the season (1.60 HR/G), which far exceeds the rate for the 132 HR they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G) and eclipsed the previous franchise record of 164 HR (1.15 HR/G) over 142 games set by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in 1998.

