Storm Fifth Third Field on Friday, August 30

August 2, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Exactly what extraterrestrial secrets are being kept within Area 5/3? Mud Hens fans are encouraged to "Storm Area 5/3" on Friday, August 30 as aliens will be released and mysteries will be revealed at Fifth Third Field (they said it was only a ballpark when it opened in April of 2002!).

Join us for an out-of-this-world event! Come dressed as an alien and enjoy alien-themed food and beverage specialties. They can't stop all of us! Help will come from the best alien pop culture moments in history, and we'll sing along to some intergalactic jams.

Friday, August 30 at 7:05 p.m. Toledo vs. Louisville

GAME TICKET: $16!

What you get:

- August 30 Mud Hens game ticket

- Postgame Fireworks

- Hensville Live! postgame concert at Hensville Park featuring Arctic Clam and Amelia Airharts

DINNER & DRINKS

Bring your appetite for pre or postgame dining and drinks in Hensville, located on the same street as Fifth Third Field:

- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.

- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.

- Lexus Birdcage Club: birdcagebarandgrill.com | The Lexus Birdcage Club is located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field and provides incredible views of the ballpark! You and your guests will enjoy a 'Chef's Table' dining experience, featuring a rotating menu of themed selections.

