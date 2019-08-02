RailRiders score five times in the sixth inning to complete comeback over 'Pigs

MOOSIC, PA (August 2-3, 2019) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders used a three-run fifth inning and a five-run sixth inning to rally from an early four-run deficit and top the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 9-6, Friday night at PNC Field.

After the 'Pigs scored a run in the top of the sixth to open up a 6-4 lead, the RailRiders answered with five runs in the bottom half to jump ahead 9-6. The first run of the frame came home with the bases loaded when Mandy Alvarez scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to a run. Runners remained at second and third for Clint Frazier, who hit a three-run home run to put SWB ahead for good. Two batters later Mike Ford singled and Thairo Estrada doubled to plate the final run of the night as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent nine men to the plate.

The RailRiders used a pair of arms just called up from High-A Tampa on a night where the game entered a 95-minute delay in the top of the third inning. Lehigh Valley scored four runs (three earned runs) off starting pitcher Janson Junk in 2.1 innings before he handed the ball off to his travel partner Daniel Bies. Junk only faced two batters in the top of the third, but with a runner on second and one out, the game was delayed by rain and lightning for one hour and 35 minutes. When play resumed, Bies came in to pitch and allowed a run to score on a Jose Pirela RBI double. The Gonzaga product- also making his Triple-A debut- tossed three innings and allowed two runs before handing the ball off to David Sosebee in the sixth inning.

Sosebee (4-1) earned the win and threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief for the RailRiders, and IronPigs pitcher Tyler Gilbert (1-2) was charged the loss as he allowed all five runs in the sixth inning while recording just two outs. J.P. Feyereisen threw 2.0 scoreless innings to earn his sixth save of the season.

In the bottom of the third, the RailRiders got on the board when Gosuke Katoh singled and scored on a Clint Frazier RBI double to cut the IronPigs advantage to 4-1. It was part of a big day for Frazier at the plate, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and four RBI.

The RailRiders continue the series against Lehigh Valley Saturday at PNC Field with first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

