SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (21-17) @ TOLEDO MUD HENS (14-25)

LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 5.02) vs. LHP Ryan Carpenter (1-4, 4,09)

| Game No. 39 | Fifth Third Field | Toledo, OH | May 19, 2019 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

TOLEDO, OH -- The Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders rallied late, winning a game in which they trailed after six innings for just the second time this season, knocking off the Toledo Mud Hens 4-3 Saturday evening at Fifth Third Field.

The RailRiders trailed 3-2 entering the 7th inning, and were 1-15 to this point in the season when trailing that late. However, Cliff Pennington delivered his fifth home run of the season to tie the game in the top of the inning off southpaw Trent Szkutnik. The switch-hitting Pennington stood on the right side of the plate and delivered a homer to left-centerfield which was his fifth of the year, but just his first as a righty.

From there, the RailRiders got a run in the top of the 8th inning after Kyle Higashioka led off the inning with a single to right-field. It extended his hitting streak to 10 games in which he has batted .424 (14-for-33) with a .537 on-base percentage. After a sacrifice bunt from Tyler Wade advanced Higashioka, a strikeout kept the catcher in scoring position with two outs. Brad Miller strode to the plate and delivered a line-drive single to right field to plate Higashioka after an errant throw to the plate from Daz Cameron. It gave the RailRiders their first lead since it was 2-1 in the top of the 4th inning.

HOLD YOUR HORSES: The RailRiders got out of the gate by stealing 21 bases in the month of April (22G) and was caught only three times (87.5%). It was the best efficiency rate in the league in the month, and they were tied for the fourth-most steals. May has been a different story with the team stealing only 10 bases (T-9th, IL) and caught six times (62.5%).

MAY-BE THEY'RE CATCHING ON: In the month of May, the RailRiders have received outstanding offensive contributions from their catchers. Both Kyle Higashioka (10G dating to 5/1) and Ryan Lavarnway (10G dating to 4/25) enter Sunday's game against the Mud Hens with significant on-base streaks. In the month of May, the two catchers have combined to reach safely in all 16G: 18-for-51 (.353 AVG), 2 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 14 BB, 2 HBP (.507 OBP)

WHO YOU TAUCH-IN' 'BOUT? The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders received OF Michael Tauchman on option Monday when OF Aaron Hicks was activated in the big leagues. He made his RailRiders debut in Friday's doubleheader, going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in the first game before being hitless in 3 AB in the second. Per Meredith Marakovits (YES Network), Tauchman was optioned to New York to be the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader vs. Baltimore. Tauchman had just driven to Indianapolis to join SWB, and went to introduce himself to Manager Jay Bell. Bell then told him he had a flight in 3 hours to NYC. Tauchman said Tyler Wade offered to drive his car to Toledo where he will meet team following Wednesday's doubleheader. The 28-year old played in both ends of the doubleheader, specifically batting ninth in Game 1 Wednesday and finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

PAST THE QUARTER TURN: Thursday marked Game No. 35 in the 2019 season, one quarter of the way through the 140-game slate. The RailRiders snapped a mini 2-game skid with a win and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Indians. With the win they are also improved their record to 19-16. A year ago, the RailRiders made it all the way to Game 5 of the Governor's Cup, falling just short of a championship against the Durham Bulls. All of this came to be for the 2018 RailRiders despite a 16-19 record out of the gate. As the RailRiders aim for a 22nd win of the season Sunday afternoon, they are trying to keep pace with the 2017 RailRiders 22-17 record through 39 games.

TRUCKING AT THE TOP: INF Mike Ford had never batted leadoff in his career, but has now done so six times in the last dozen games for the RailRiders. In those six games he has reached base safely to begin the game five-of-six times with a 1B, 2B, HR and 2 BB. In 20G this season, Ford has an OBP of .44 which is tops on the team among players who have played +5G (Kyle Higashioka, .420 OBP in 17G).

