Holt Homers as PawSox Salvage Series Finale

May 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Behind a Brock Holt home run and four shutout innings from the bullpen, the Pawtucket Red Sox (15-25) avoided a sweep in their series finale with the Gwinnett Stripers (26-17), taking Sunday afternoon's contest by a 5-4 final.

Playing for a third consecutive day, the rehabbing Dustin Pedroia went 1-for-4 with a run scored as the designated hitter. His lone hit came on the 8th pitch of his at-bat in the fourth inning.

Gwinnett got on the board first after an RBI groundout from Adam Duvall. The Stripers' left fielder drove in 5 runs throughout the course of the series.

They added another run in the fourth inning on a solo homer from Travis Demeritte, who homered in all three games of the series and extended his on-base streak to 22 games.

Pawtucket's offense broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Brock Holt, playing in the fifth game of this rehab assignment, homered into the right-field bullpen to put Pawtucket on the board. Later in the inning, Juan Centeno singled home a pair with the bases loaded and two out to put the PawSox ahead 3-2. Cole Sturgeon added an infield RBI single to make it 4-2.

But Gwinnett regained the lead in the fifth on a two-run home run from Andres Blanco. It was their 76th home run as a club in 43 games, far and away the leader in the International League.

The PawSox took the lead back for good in the sixth inning after Mike Miller brought home a run on a sacrifice fly.

Pawtucket starter Erasmo Ramirez went 5 innings, limiting the Stripers to 5 hits and 4 runs (3 earned) while walking 2 and striking out 6.

Jeremy Bleich, Trevor Kelley, and Travis Lakins combined for 4 no-hit, shutout innings to close out the game.

The PawSox will enjoy a scheduled off day tomorrow before beginning a three-game series on Tuesday night in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 2.87 ERA) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty David Hale (3-1, 4.11 ERA). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:05 p.m.

The team returns home Tuesday, May 28 for a nine-game homestand, which will include a special collector's edition PawSox Baseball Card Set honoring the world-champion Red Sox on Friday, May 31. Saturday, June 1 will feature Hit's of the 2000's post-game fireworks, and Sunday, June 2, will be another Family FUNday. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.