Holt Homers as PawSox Salvage Series Finale
May 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Behind a Brock Holt home run and four shutout innings from the bullpen, the Pawtucket Red Sox (15-25) avoided a sweep in their series finale with the Gwinnett Stripers (26-17), taking Sunday afternoon's contest by a 5-4 final.
Playing for a third consecutive day, the rehabbing Dustin Pedroia went 1-for-4 with a run scored as the designated hitter. His lone hit came on the 8th pitch of his at-bat in the fourth inning.
Gwinnett got on the board first after an RBI groundout from Adam Duvall. The Stripers' left fielder drove in 5 runs throughout the course of the series.
They added another run in the fourth inning on a solo homer from Travis Demeritte, who homered in all three games of the series and extended his on-base streak to 22 games.
Pawtucket's offense broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Brock Holt, playing in the fifth game of this rehab assignment, homered into the right-field bullpen to put Pawtucket on the board. Later in the inning, Juan Centeno singled home a pair with the bases loaded and two out to put the PawSox ahead 3-2. Cole Sturgeon added an infield RBI single to make it 4-2.
But Gwinnett regained the lead in the fifth on a two-run home run from Andres Blanco. It was their 76th home run as a club in 43 games, far and away the leader in the International League.
The PawSox took the lead back for good in the sixth inning after Mike Miller brought home a run on a sacrifice fly.
Pawtucket starter Erasmo Ramirez went 5 innings, limiting the Stripers to 5 hits and 4 runs (3 earned) while walking 2 and striking out 6.
Jeremy Bleich, Trevor Kelley, and Travis Lakins combined for 4 no-hit, shutout innings to close out the game.
The PawSox will enjoy a scheduled off day tomorrow before beginning a three-game series on Tuesday night in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 2.87 ERA) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty David Hale (3-1, 4.11 ERA). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:05 p.m.
The team returns home Tuesday, May 28 for a nine-game homestand, which will include a special collector's edition PawSox Baseball Card Set honoring the world-champion Red Sox on Friday, May 31. Saturday, June 1 will feature Hit's of the 2000's post-game fireworks, and Sunday, June 2, will be another Family FUNday. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.
