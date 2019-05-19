Knights get series win over IronPigs

(Allentown, Pa) - Sunday afternoon didn't treat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-19) all too well as they lost 6-4 to the Charlotte Knights (23-18). They head home after finishing the road trip 2-4.

The Pigs started the game on the right note as Damek Tomscha and Matt McBride both homered off Ross Detwiler (1-0) to take a 2-0 lead. Charlotte answered in the bottom of the fourth inning against Lehigh Valley as Seby Zavala hit a three-run home run off Tyler Viza (0-3) to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.

McBride tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning as he hit his second home run of the game off Detwiler. The home run was McBride's fourth of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, D.J Peterson scored on a wild pitch at the hands of Viza then Alcides Escobar hit an RBI double off Viza to give Charlotte a 5-3 lead. Escobar extended Charlotte's lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning as he hit an RBI single off Kyle Arjona, who was making his triple-A debut.

Ali Castillo homered off Ian Hamilton in the top of the ninth inning to cut the Knights lead to 6-4. Hamilton would finish out the inning to record his third save of the season.

Josh Martin tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Arjona.

The IronPigs return home on Tuesday evening at Coca-Cola Park to begin a seven-game homestand. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets.

