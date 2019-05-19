Hens Beat RailRiders and Rain on Sunday

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens topped the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday at Fifth Third Field by a score of 4-3 in a game shortened by rain. The game was delayed, and eventually called, for rain following the top of the eighth inning.

Just before the rain delay, the Hens reclaimed the lead. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Danny Woodrow sent a sacrifice fly to center that was deep enough for Dustin Peterson to tag and score, giving Toledo a 4-3 lead late in the game.

To begin the game, Mike Ford singled on the first pitch of the game with a shallow fly ball to left field. After striking out Trey Amburgey, Mud Hens' starter Ryan Carpenter fielded a Mike Tauchman ground ball to throw out Ford at second on a fielder's choice. Tauchman would steal second before scoring on a Ryan Lavarnway single through the left side of the infield for RBI number 10 for Lavarnway, giving the RailRiders an early 1-0 lead.

In the Hens half of the first, Willi Castro ripped a triple to center field for the first hit of the game for Toledo, marking Castro's team-leading sxith triple of the season. However, that would be all the action for Toledo in the first.

The bottom of the third proved to be a big inning for the Mud Hens. Pete Kozma went to a full count before walking followed by a Woodrow double to right field to give Toledo runners at second and third with no outs. Then, new arrival Jeimer Candelario sent a shot to deep left field for his first home run since arriving to Toledo, putting the Hens up 3-1.

After allowing a run in the first, Carpenter settled in for Toledo on the mound. He didn't allow a hit in the second, third or fourth innings, and walked just one. In the fifth, he walked another and allowed a single, but no damage was done.

In the top of the sixth, Lavarnway reached again, this time doubling to right. With two outs, Breyvic Valera knocked his second home run of the season, landing just below the scoreboard in left field, bringing the score to 3-3 tie. Carpenter would finish the inning, but that would conclude his day. Over his six innings, Carpenter struck out seven while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. Spenser Watkins would enter at the start of the seventh for the Mud Hens.

As for the RailRiders' starter, Daniel Camarena, he also went six innings, allowing three runs. Those three runs came on five hits and one walk while Camarena struck out four. Rex Brothers would come out of the pen for Scranton Wilkes-Barre to begin the bottom of the seventh.

Brothers was welcomed to the game by a Peterson single followed by a Mikie Mahtook walk. After a Bobby Wilson fly ball, Kozma would also walk, loading the bases for the Mud Hens. A Woodrow fly ball would travel deep enough for Peterson to tag and score from third, giving Toledo a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

With the rain, that would be Brothers' only inning of action, with him striking out one, walking two and giving up one run on one hit. As for the Hens reliever, Watkins, he tossed two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one as well.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens will have an off day on Monday before returning to the road on Tuesday for what will be a seven game road trip. The trip will begin in Ohio, with Toledo taking on Columbus for a three game series spanning from Tuesday until Thursday. Tuesday's game is set to begin at 6:35 p.m. with starting pitchers yet to be announced.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 3

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 1 for 3, 3B

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (IL)

12. C Jake Rogers: DNP

16. OF Jake Robson: DNP

20. OF Daniel Woodrow: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

23. RHP John Schreiber: DNP

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

29. OF Dustin Peterson: 1 for 3

Hens Notes:

- Willi Castro's six triples lead the International League in the category.

- Ryan Carpenter set a new season high for himself in Toledo, striking out seven. He previously struck out six in Indianapolis on April 15.

