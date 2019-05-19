Knights Top Pigs 6-4 to Finish Homestand

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - With a few clutch hits and a solid all-around pitching performance, the Charlotte Knights defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-4 in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Knights a series win and finishes a 5-1 homestand.

Making his second start for the Knights, veteran southpaw Ross Detwiler (W, 1-0) was sharp from start to finish. Over 6.0 innings, he limited Lehigh Valley to three runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Charlotte got a leadoff walk from Daniel Palka and a single from Alcides Escobar to put a couple runners on for Seby Zavala. The Knights catcher delivered, launching a three-run homer to left, his fifth of the season, to propel the Knights in front 3-2.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the fifth on a solo home run off Detwiler, but the Knights were quick to respond. D.J. Peterson led off the inning with a double to left and came around to score a couple batters later on a wild pitch to put the Knights in front. Ryan Goins singled with two outs, then Escobar sent him home with a double to the right field gap.

Another RBI from Escobar gave the Knights a 6-3 lead in the seventh, and that would prove to be plenty of support for the Charlotte bullpen.

Making his Knights debut on the mound, Ordisamer Despaigne came out of the bullpen and threw 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to keep the Knights in front. Ian Hamilton (S, 3) gave up a run in the ninth, but was able to finish the win and earn his team-leading third save of the season.

Offensively, Zavala led the way with the three-run homer, Escobar went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Peterson doubled and scored twice, and Palka also scored two runs in the win.

After a day off on Monday, the Knights begin a three-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. Jordan Guerrero (1-4, 7.82) is scheduled to start the first game for Charlotte. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:04 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

