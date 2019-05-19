Toledo Edges RailRiders as Rain Shortens Game

TOLEDO, OH - Sunday's forecast called for rain, and it held off until the 8th inning - but by then the Toledo Mud Hens had grabbed a go-ahead run to knock off the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-3 in a rain-shortened series finale at Fifth Third Field.

The RailRiders fought back after falling behind 3-1 in the 3rd inning, but after entering the bottom of the 7th inning tied, the Mud Hens plated the winning run. Rex Brothers entered the game out of the bullpen for SWB in back of starting pitcher Daniel Camarena, but immediately ran into trouble. The inning began with a single by Dustin Peterson, who advanced to second base when Mikie Mahtook followed with a walk. Two batters later, Brothers issued another walk to Pete Kozma to load the bases with one out.

The first pitch to the next batter, Danny Woodruff, was looped in the air to shallow right-centerfield and Billy Burns streaked over to make the catch, but wasn't able to fire to the plate and retire Peterson who scored. Toledo led 4-3, and a half inning later the game was called due to rain.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre grabbed the game's first run in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI single by Ryan Lavarnway to score Mike Tauchman for the lead before Camarena (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3R/3ER, BB, 4 K) threw a pitch. In the third inning, Jeimer Candelario homered off the back netting in left field which protects the street beyond the ballpark to give Toledo a 3-1 lead. That lead held until the 6th when Breyvic Valera cracked a game-tying homer - his second homer in six games with SWB.

The RailRiders pile on the bus following their seven-game, six-day roadtrip in Indianapolis and Toledo in which they went 3-4 on the trip. The team gets Monday off, before returning to action Tuesday for a three-game homestand against the Pawtucket Red Sox. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. with RHP David Hale (3-1, 4.11) taking the ball for the RailRiders against RHP Mike Shawaryn (1-2, 2.87) for the Mud Hens. Pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino begins at 6:05 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

