SWB Game Notes - May 19

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-14) @ Worcester Red Sox (21-22)

Game 43 & 44 | Road Game 26 & 27| Sunday, May 19, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM - DH

RHP Cody Poteet (3-0, 3.60) vs RHP Jason Alexander (2-3, 4.14)

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-1, 3.47) v RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (0-0, 0.00)

STILL ON TOP: Even without playing yesterday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders remain on top of the International League with a Minor League with 28 wins. However, the team holds just a half a game lead over the Omaha Storm Chasers because they have played one more contest.

HITTING HIGH - The RailRiders have hit .295 on the week, their best average in a series thus far. The team has recorded 17 extra base hits, including 14 doubles. SWB has had three games this week where they have recorded double digit hits - 11 on Tuesday, 14 on Thursday, and 13 on Friday. Everson Pereira and and T.J. Rumfield lead with six knocks apiece.

STREAKKKS- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a hit on Friday. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a twelve-game on-base streak and Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with a hit in ten straight contests.

ONE-RUN DEFECIT-SWB has dropped two consecutive one-run games to Worcester. The team has had 12 one-run games that they won seven of, losing their fifth close contest of the season on Friday. However, the RailRiders have a Triple-A high16 saves on the summer, but have also blown 10 opportunities. Worcester had just their sixth save on Friday in eleven total attempts.

SPRINT SPEED - The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 57 on the season, getting caught just 15 times. Caleb Durbin had his team-high 20th on Friday while Brandon Lockridge follows close behind with 15. Durbin is tied with Steward Berroa for first in the International League. Ten players have at least one. The team is third overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 88 steals.

DOUBLE TROUBLE - The RailRiders now have 91 doubles, tied for second most in the International League. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 14, tied for second most in the IL. He is the only player with double digit two-baggers. SWB has 15 different players with at least two doubles.

OUTSTANDING OSCAR - Oscar González was a home run shy of the cycle on Friday after having a three -hit night. González began with a single and then notched his first triple of the season. After a walk, he doubled in the seventh inning but struck out in his fifth at-bat. González is batting .300 in a dozen games with the RailRiders.

AGAINST RICHARD FITTS - After being traded in the offseason along with fellow righties Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice for Alex Verdugo, Richard Fitts made his first appearances against a Yankee affiliate. Fitts, who was the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year in 2023, began the season with Triple-A Worcester as the Red Sox 10th best prospect. He had a sharp start to the season, but the RailRiders hit into him on Friday, getting six runs on eight hits in three innings of work. Fitts holds a 4.71 ERA 36.1 frames with 12 walks and 30 strikeouts.

International League Stories from May 19, 2024

