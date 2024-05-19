Knights Shut out the Bulls on Sunday, 8-0

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights used the long ball on Sunday to power past the Durham Bulls by a score of 8-0 in the finale of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. With the win, the Knights earned a series split. The win was also Charlotte's second in as many days.

Offensively, Zach DeLoach, Chuckie Robinson and Wilmer Difo all launched home runs in Sunday's game for the Knights. DeLoach hit the first of the afternoon, a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning. The home run was his second of the season. Two innings later, Robinson hit his fifth of the season, a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Difo, who had a solid week at the plate for the Knights, launched a solo home run in the fifth inning. He went 2-for-4 on Sunday and had 12 hits in five games during the series against Durham.

On the mound, RHP Johan Domínguez (4-2, 4.50) was sharp on the day. He allowed just one hit and fanned six over five shutout innings for the win. In all, the Knights used five pitchers to earn the team's first shutout of the season. RHP Aaron McGarity pitched a scoreless ninth to close the door on the game.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before heading to Nashville, TN to open a six-game road series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.