Bulls Blanked in Series Finale, 8-0

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Charlotte, NC - Five Charlotte pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Knights defeated the Durham Bulls 8-0 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field.

Johan Dominguez (W, 4-2) faced one batter over the minimum throughout his five innings, permitting just a two-out double to CJ Hinojosa in the third inning. Four relievers checked the Bulls (18-27) on three hits the rest of the way.

The Knights (19-25), who won the series 4-games-to-2, clubbed three homers in the win. Zach De Loach took out Bulls starter Carlos Garcia (L, 1-2) with a man on in the second for a 2-0 lead. Chuckie Robinson drilled Patrick Wicklander's first pitch of his relief appearance for a home run in the fourth, while Wilmer Difo homered against Edwin Uceta in the fifth.

Hinojosa had two of the Bulls' four hits. Curtis Mead and Ronny Simon each had one single.

After Monday's off day, the Bulls return home Tuesday, May 21 against the Memphis Redbirds to commence a six-game series at 6:35 PM ET. Shane Baz (0-2, 7.88) is expected to start as he continues his major league rehab for Tampa Bay.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.