May 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Syracuse Mets

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs (20-24) at Syracuse Mets (26-16)

Sunday, May 19 - 12:05 PM CT - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

RHP Julio Teheran (0-3, 9.61) vs. LHP David Peterson (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Syracuse Mets play the finale of their six-game series today at NBT Bank Stadium...the I-Cubs will send right-hander Julio Teheran to the mound vs. left-handed pitcher David Peterson, who is expected to make his fifth appearance on rehab assignment...the I-Cubs have gone 9-13 this season on day games.

A TOUGH LOSS: The I-Cubs took a 7-2 lead last night in the third inning at Syracuse, but the Mets came back to win in walk-off fashion by a 8-7 score...with one out and the game tied at 7-7 in the ninth inning, Carl Edwards Jr. allowed Luisangel Acunãa to single home a run to give Syracuse the walk-off victory...it marked the third time this season the I-Cubs have been on the losing end of a walk-off.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Brennen Davis went 4-for-5 last night with two home runs and a career-high-tying five RBI (last - May 10, 2024 vs. COL), including a grand slam in the first inning, the second by an I-Cub this season (Alexander Canario)...it marked his third career multi-homer game and his first since Sept. 14, 2021 at Omaha, in addition, it was Brennen's first four-hit game since June 17, 2021 vs. Chattanooga...in his last eight games since May 10, Davis ranks among International League leaders in home runs (1st, 7), RBI (1st, 15), on- base percentage (1st, .636), slugging percentage (1st, 1.417), OPS (1st, 2.053), total bases (1st, 34), runs (1st, 14) and batting average (2nd, .500)...Brennen extended his run scoring streak to nine games last night, which is the longest active streak in the International League and the second-longest in all of MiLB...marks the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Jared Young scored in 11 straight games from Sept. 5-16, 2023.

TROUBLE OUT EAST: The I-Cubs have played 11 games on the east coast this season, playing Buffalo in a six-game series on April 23-28 and Syracuse in their current set...Iowa has gone 3-8 vs. teams in the International League East Division and 17-16 vs. the International League West Division.

START THE STREAK: Cubs' No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr. extended his hit streak to a season-long six games last night, in which he is batting .421 (8-for-19) with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI...Murray Jr. entered the streak batting .155 on the season and has raised his average to .194 entering play today.

WALK THIS WAY: Owen Caissie walked twice Friday night which marked his sixth multi-walk game of the season...he has 32 free passes on the season on the season, which ranks fourth-most in the International League and is tied for fifth-most among all minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger, trailing Wichita's Emmanuel Rodriguez (36)...from April 25-May 2, Owen walked in eight consecutive games, which is the second-longest such streak in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Chase Strumpf also walked in eight straight games from Aug. 31-Sept 12, 2023.

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse are playing their first ever series against each other...the I-Cubs have lost four of the first five games of the series and have been outscored by Syracuse 36-32...Iowa has not won a series since they took four of the six games vs. Louisville on April 16-21.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: In the second inning of Wednesday's game, Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr. hit back-to-back home runs for Iowa off Syracuse starter Mike Vasil...it marked the second time the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers this season, following Patrick Wisdom and Matt Mervis on April 9 at St. Paul.

AN OFFENSIVE NIGHT: The I-Cubs snapped their three-game skid with a 10-4 win Thursday night at Syracuse...Iowa tallied 15 hits in the win which tied a season high (last - April 26 at Buffalo) and they also matched a season high with four home runs (last - April 12 at St. Paul)...starting pitcher Cade Horton earned his first Triple-A win last night as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts...Carl Edwards Jr. got the final four outs of the contest to pick up his fourth save.

