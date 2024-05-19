Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 vs. Buffalo

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (25-19) vs. Rochester Red Wings (20-20)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Troy Watson (2-2, 6.33) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-2, 6.33)

BANANA SPLIT: The Rochester Red Wings split their fifth true doubleheader of the season yesterday, dropping game one by a score of 4-2 before bouncing back for a 2-1 victory in game two...the Red Wings have now swept two, and split three twin bills in 2024...RHP NASH WALTERS turned in 2.1 hitless innings in relief in game one, and 3B ERICK MEJIA turned in his third multi-hit game of the season...in game two, Rochester pitching held the Bisons to just one run, behind 5.0 shutout innings from LHP DJ HERZ ...CF JAMES WOOD reached safely in both games to extend his International League-leading on-base streak to 24 games...Rochester looks to pick up their third series win of the season in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Bisons RHP Troy Watson.

GONE STREAKIN': CF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to an International League-leading 24 games with a walk in the bottom of the fifth in game one, and a single in game two...this is the longest on-base streak by a Red Wing since TRAVIS BLANKENHORN reached in 26-straight games from 5/4-6/10 in 2023, and is the third-longest since the team became a Nationals affiliate in 2021...

Wood averages 94.4 MPH on all batted balls this season, ninth-best among all MLB and Triple-A players (min. 50 AB).

Since the streak began on 4/20 against Toledo Wood is reaching base at a .463 clip, third-best in the IL over that span.

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS roped a two-run single in the first inning of game one and finished the contest 1-for-3 with two RBI...across 12 games in May, the switch-hitter is hitting .354 (17-for-48) with four homers, four doubles...Millas has now driven in 11 two-out RBI this season, tied with CF JAMES WOOD for most on the team.

PEZ DI-SPENSER: RHP SPENSER WATKINS made his seventh start (9th app.) of the season in game one yesterday, turning in 4.2 innings of work and allowing four earned on eight hits while striking out five and walking two...he has now turned in seven consecutive starts (since 4/13-G2 at BUF) of at least 4.0 innings for the first time since he turned in 12-straight from 6/25-9/26 in 2022 with Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk...

Watkins leads all Red Wings starting pitchers with 31.1 innings pitched this season.

#NASHITUDE: RHP NASH WALTERS tossed 2.1 hitless innings with a strikeout in game one yesterday, his second appearance with the Red Wings...this is the second-longest hitless outing by a Rochester reliever this season (RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN , 3.1 IP on 5/8 at SWB)...

This is the second time in Walters' professional career that he's logged at least 2.1 hitless innings of relief, and the first time since 5/26/2021 with High-A Wisconsin (MIL).

HAPPY LEIF ERICK-SON DAY: 3B ERICK MEJIA logged two hits in three at-bats in game one yesterday, his third multi-hit game of the season...after starting the year 3-for-32 (.094) through the month of April, he has collected seven hits in his last 18 at-bats (.389) since 5/3...

Mejia now has seven stolen bases this season, one shy of his 2023 total.

COMMITTING TREY-SON: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB , in his first at-bat with the Red Wings since 4/20 against Toledo, ripped an RBI single to right field in game two...the Maryland native finished 2-for-3, his first multi-hit game since game one on 5/14 at Chicago-AL, with Washington...Lipscomb has collected a hit in each of his first five Triple-A games, hitting .316 (6-for-19) with three RBI.

DARREN TO DREAM: LF DARREN BAKER extended his team-leading hitting streak to six games in game two last night, going 1-for-3 with a run scored...across 28 games against Buffalo since he made his Triple-A debut in the 2023 season opener, the lefty is hitting .319 (37-for-116) with a homer, a triple, three doubles, 17 RBI and 17 walks...

Baker has collected a total of 38 hits this season, tied for third-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

DJ MUSTARD: LHP DJ HERZ delivered 5.0 scoreless innings in game two last night, allowing just three hits while striking out a season-high eight batters and walking one en route to his first career Triple-A victory...across three starts of at least 5.0 innings this season, Herz posts' a 0.61 ERA (1 ER/15.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts and six walks...

Eight strikeouts ties a season-high by a Red Wings pitcher this season (RHP THADDEUS WARD , 5/3 vs. SYR).

RICO GAR-SEE-YA: RHP RICO GARCIA secured his team-leading fifth save of the season in five opportunities in game two last night, despite allowing a homer in the seventh...he is one of five International League relievers with at least five saves this season, and he is the only pitcher in the IL with four wins and five saves.

