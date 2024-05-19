Knights Announce Two Roster Moves on Sunday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 1:05 p.m. finale against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

OF Rafael Ortega was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Ortega, 33, was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 15 and was outrighted to Charlotte on May 17. Signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 5, Ortega began this season with the Knights. In 18 games with Charlotte this year, Ortega is hitting .241 (14-for-58) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases. His contract was selected by the White Sox on April 26 and he appeared in 14 games with the team, going 1-for-14 at the plate with one RBI.

INF Taishi Nakawake was assigned back to High-A Winston-Salem today. Nakawake, 25, hit .125 (2-for-16) with two runs scored in seven games with the Knights this year. With the Dash, he is hitting .167 (6-for-36) with three runs scored, one double and two RBI in nine games.

