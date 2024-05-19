One to Forget, Saints Drop Finale to Storm Chasers 11-2

ST. PAUL, MN - The beginning of the six-game series against the second-best team in the International League, the Omaha Storm Chasers, started so promising. The end of the series, however, was one the St. Paul Saints would like to put out of their mind. They gave up a season-high 16 hits in an 11-2 loss at CHS Field on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,046.

The Storm Chasers came out swinging in the first recording six straight hits with one out that led to six runs. Nate Eaton started it with a single to right. Nick Pratto doubled to left-center putting runners at second and third. Brian O'Keefe made it 2-0 with a two-run single back up the middle. C.J. Alexander singled to right moving O'Keefe to second. Tyler Gentry's RBI double to right increased the lead to 3-0. Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a three-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 6-0 lead.

Errors helped the Saints score their only two runs of the game. With one out in the second Tony Kemp hit a ground ball that went through the legs of the second baseman Fitzgerald. The next hitter, Anthony Prato, reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Cam Devanney. Patrick Winkel lined an RBI single to right, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double as the Saints got on the board and made it 6-1. Will Holland lined an RBI single into left getting the Saints to within 6-2. The hit by Holland was the Saints last baserunner until a leadoff double by Chris Williams in the seventh, the final hit of the game.

The Storm Chasers added to their lead in the fourth when Austin Nola singled to right-center and, with one out, Eaton doubled him home increasing the lead to 7-2.

Fitzgerald continued his torrid game in the fifth. Alexander led off with a single to left and, with one out, Fitzgerald hit his second home run of the game, a two-run homer to left, his fifth of the season, increasing the Storm Chasers lead to 9-2.

The runs kept coming for the Storm Chasers in the sixth. John Rave led off with a single to left. With one out Pratto doubled to right putting runners at second and third. After a walk to O'Keefe loaded the bases, Alexander singled home a pair making it 11-2.

The final three bullpen arms for the Saints were impressive as Ryan Jensen pitched 1.2 perfect innings striking out four. Nick Wittgren threw a perfect eighth and struck out one. Diego Castillo gave up one hit in his 1.0 inning of shutout work while striking out two. The Saints fanned 14 Storm Chasers in the game.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field in game one of a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons at 5:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (1-2, 4.57) to the mound against Major League rehabber, Bisons RHP Yariel Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

