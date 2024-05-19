Buzzing Bats Propel Louisville to 6-3 Win over Columbus

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Reaching base in eight of nine innings, the Louisville lineup led the charge in defeating the Clippers 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park in Columbus. With the victory, the Bats have clinched their fourth series win this season.

Blake Dunn put the Louisville lineup in motion by drawing a lead-off walk to start the game against Clippers starter Wes Parsons (L, 0-1). Rece Hinds followed up with another walk, setting up P.J. Higgins, who ripped a three-run homer to right field to put the Bats up 3-0 at the end of the first. Louisville continued their scoring burst in the second inning with Michael Trautwein reaching on a double and Dunn driving him in with a single to extend the Louisville lead to 4-0.

The Bats (25-20) threatened to score again in the top of the third, taking advantage of walks to Hinds and Martini. Though both runners were ultimately stranded, Louisville got back to work in the top of the fourth. Trautwein got the rally going with his second double of the day. After stealing third, he then scored thanks to another single from Dunn, bringing the tally to 5-0.

The Clippers (18-26) fought back, combining several base hit singles to score one in the bottom half of the frame. Columbus stretched its scoring burst into the fifth by capitalizing on a single by Lorenzo Cedrola and a two-run homer from José Tena, which chipped the Bats' advantage down to 5-3.

A solo longball by Hinds in the top of the seventh regained a run for Louisville, putting the score back at 6-3. With Dunn reaching base again via walk in the top of the ninth, the Bats recorded a baserunner in every inning except the sixth.

Lefthanded starter Brandon Williamson made his debut in his rehab assignment with the Bats, tossing four strikeouts and allowing just five hits and one earned run in 3.2 innings of work.

The bullpen hung on late, holding Columbus to three earned runs in a combined 5.8 innings. Closer Tony Santillian (S, 9) was lights out, securing three strikeouts to wrap up the series against Columbus. Another Reds rehabber, Al Young (1-0) claimed his first win of the season, with a final score of 6-3 over the Clippers.

After an International League rest day tomorrow, the Bats will return home for a two-week homestand beginning on Tuesday, May 21, with game one of a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field, and Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.