Fitzgerald Homers Twice as Omaha Takes Series in St. Paul with 11-2 Win
May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six runs in the first to claim a four games to two series win over the St. Paul Saints, with an 11-2 win Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.
With one out in the top of the first inning, the Storm Chasers exploded with six straight hits. Brian O'Keefe singled in two, plating Nate Eaton and Nick Pratto. Tyler Gentry doubled in O'Keefe for a 3-0 lead, then Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a three-run homer that scored Gentry and CJ Alexander to move the Omaha advantage to 6-0.
Omaha starter Daniel Lynch IV retired his first four batters of the game, with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the first inning. With one out in the second, the Saints had four in a row reach base, with two Omaha errors and a pair of RBI singles. After St. Paul moved the score to 6-2, Lynch found a groove and retired his next 13 hitters through the end of the sixth inning.
Eaton added a run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single, then Fitzgerald drove in two in the fifth with a two-run homer for a 9-2 lead, his second home run of the game and Omaha's first two-homer game this season.
The Storm Chasers capped the scoring in the sixth inning with a two-run single off the bat of Alexander that pushed the score to 11-2 in favor of Omaha.
Lynch allowed a double to open the bottom of the seventh, then hit a batter but induced a double play ball to get the first two outs of the inning to end his outing. Over 6.2 innings of work, the left-hander allowed just the two unearned runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts, for Omaha's third quality start of the year.
Anthony Veneziano recorded the final out of the seventh before Jake Brentz loaded the bases in the eighth but stranded them loaded with a strikeout to end the inning.
Fitzgerald doubled with two outs in the ninth, his fourth hit and 10th and 11th total bases of the game, finishing the day 4-for-6 with 5 runs batted in.
John McMillon saw one runner reach in the bottom of the ninth on Omaha's fourth error of the game, but quickly ended the game with a lineout to secure an 11-2 win for Omaha.
The Storm Chaser return home and open a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CT with right-hander Luis Cessa expected to start.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 19, 2024
- Fitzgerald Homers Twice as Omaha Takes Series in St. Paul with 11-2 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Hickey Homers, WooSox Hand Rival RailRiders First Six-Game Series Loss of Year - Worcester Red Sox
- Madris Hits Two Home Runs and Splits the Series vs the Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Split with Worcester Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians and Mud Hens Split Doubleheader, Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Late Rally Not Enough as Sounds Lose to the Jumbo Shrimp in Finale - Nashville Sounds
- One to Forget, Saints Drop Finale to Storm Chasers 11-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Wings Win Series against Bisons in 11-Inning Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Muñoz, Conine Push Jacksonville Past Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Kjerstad Blasts Walk-Off Grand Slam In 12th Inning - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.19 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Fall Just Short of a Comeback in Extra Innings, Lose to Rochester 5-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Thwarts Stripers' Ninth-Inning Comeback Bid - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Mets Stay Hot with Sunday Matinee Win over Iowa - Syracuse Mets
- 'Pigs Drop a Heart Breaker in Extras to Close Series in Norfolk - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Secure Winning Homestand with Win over Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- I-Cubs Ninth-Inning Rally Comes up Short in Loss to Syracuse - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Shut out the Bulls on Sunday, 8-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Buzzing Bats Propel Louisville to 6-3 Win over Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Blanked in Series Finale, 8-0 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Announce Two Roster Moves on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- May 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 19 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Fitzgerald Homers Twice as Omaha Takes Series in St. Paul with 11-2 Win
- Omaha and St. Paul Each Collect 4-2 Wins Saturday
- Chasers Win 9-8 Thriller Over Saints in 11 Innings
- Omaha Pitching Staff Combines for 6-0 Shutout Over St. Paul
- Storm Chasers, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball Launch Midwest Tornado Relief Auction