Muñoz, Conine Push Jacksonville Past Nashville

May 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Roddery Muñoz threw a season-high six innings and seven strikeouts as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rolled past the Nashville Sounds 7-3 Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With Jacksonville (19-26) leading Nashville (22-23) 4-1 in the sixth, Munoz (W,1-3) struck out Wes Clarke and put the finishing touches on a strong outing. The right-hander posted a season high seven strikeouts over six innings of work and allowed just one run. The performance was enough to secure his first Triple-A win of the 2024 season.

The Jumbo Shrimp offense continued to impress in the seventh. Will Banfield led off the inning with a double. He advanced to third on a ground ball from Troy Johnston and scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Javier Sanoja . Griffin Conine continued the inning with a two-out double. After a pass ball moved him to third, Jonathan Guzman blooped an RBI single and pushed the Jacksonville lead to 6-1.

Nashville kept things close in the eighth. Trailing by five, Oliver Dunn doubled to left. Tyler Black ripped an RBI single to make it 6-2. Isaac Collins smoked an RBI triple to cut the Jacksonville lead in half, 6-3. Woo-Suk Go escaped following a flyout but the Sounds made things uncomfortable for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Up 6-3, Victor Mesa Jr. chopped a single and Jonah Bride followed with a walk. Following a strikeout of Banfield, Johnston walked to load the bases. The Jumbo Shrimp continued to take advantage of the free passes. Sanoja drew the third walk of the inning which brought home Mesa Jr. giving the Jumbo Shrimp a four-run cushion, 7-3.

Jacksonville struck first in the series finale. Xavier Edwards led off the first inning with a bunt single. Tim Anderson grounded into a fielder's choice while Mesa Jr. and Bride laced back-to-back singles loading bases. Banfield roped a two-run single scoring Anderson and Mesa Jr. to give Jacksonville the initial two-run advantage. Nashville reliever Darrell Thompson escaped the inning three batters later.

In a two-run game, the Sounds responded in the fifth. Vinny Capra (3) cracked a solo home run to cut the Sounds' deficit to one.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded quickly in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs, Sanoja singled. He stole second on the next pitch and scored on an RBI double from Conine. With a runner at second, Guzman singled off Tyler Woessner and the ball rebounded and rolled under Nashville shortstop Yonny Hernández allowing Conine to score from third to push the lead back to three, 4-1.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville will travel to Lawrenceville, GA to face off against the Gwinnett Stripers starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.