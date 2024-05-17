SWB Game Notes - May 17

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-13) @ Worcester Red Sox (20-22)

Game 42 | Road Game 25 | Friday, May 17, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (0-2, 5.85) vs RHP Richard Fitts (3-1, 3.51)

ONE IS ALL WE GOT: With a loss yesterday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders remain on top of the International League with a Minor League leading 28 wins. However, the team holds just a one-game lead over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

STREAKKKS- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 19 games witha pair of hits. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a twelve-game on-base streak and Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with a hit in ten straight contests.

WALK OFF WOES- SWB was walked-off for the seond time this season yesterday evening. It was Worcester's first walk-off win. The team has had 11 one-run games that they won seven of, losing their fourth close contest of the season this summer. The RailRiders have one walk-off victory on their end coming last week against Rochester.

HITTING HIGH - The RailRiders tied a team-high in hits last night with 14 which they have already accomplished two other times this season. It was the fourth time and second this week that both teams had the same number of hits in the game. The RailRiders are an even 2-2 when that happens. However, it was also the second time this week that SWB allowed their opponents to get 14 hits. The pitching staff also let up five hits in the first inning which is a season-high.

SPRINT SPEED - The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 66 on the season, getting caught just 15 times. Caleb Durbin had his team-high 19th last night while Brandon Lockridge follows close behind with 15. Ten players have at least one. The team is third overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 87 steals.

MAURICIO MAGIC - Alex Mauricio lowered his earned run average to 1.45 with SWB. The righty has allowed runs in just two of his ten appearances. In 18.2 frames, he has let up just three earned runs Last night, his two walks were a season-high for just a total of four on the summer, while he has struck out 22 batters. Mauricio was originally drafted by NYY in the 27th round of 2017, but retired on Decemeber 13, 2019. He returned to baseball for the 2022 season.

RON'S RUNS - Ron Marinaccio allowed his first run of the season last night with a solo home run from Nick Sogard. He has allowed runs in only three of his 14 appearances combined with SWB and NYY. He had three prior clean outings with the RailRiders. Marinaccio still holds a 1.35 earned run average in Triple-A with just three hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

DOUBLE TROUBLE - The RailRiders now have 87 doubles, good for third most in the International League. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 14, tied for second most in the IL. He is the only player with double digit two-baggers. SWB has 15 different players with at least two doubles.

