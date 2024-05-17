May 17 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Syracuse Mets

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Iowa Cubs (20-22) at Syracuse Mets (24-16)

Friday, May 17 - 5:35 PM CT - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY RHP Dan Straily (0-2, 4.15) vs. RHP Dom Hamel (1-2, 6.59)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Syracuse Mets play the fourth of their six-game series tonight at NBT Bank Stadium...the I-Cubs will send right-hander Dan Straily to the mound vs. right-handed pitcher Dom Hamel for Syracuse.

AN OFFENSIVE NIGHT: The I-Cubs snapped their three-game skid with a 10-4 win last night at Syracuse...Iowa tallied 15 hits in the win which tied a season high (last - April 26 at Buffalo) and they also matched a season high with four home runs (last - April 12 at St. Paul)...starting pitcher Cade Horton earned his first Triple-A win last night as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts... Carl Edwards Jr. got the final four outs of the contest to pick up his fourth save.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Brennen Davis has homered in four consecutive games and in five of his last six games...it marks the first time in his career he has homered in four straight games and is the first I-Cub to accomplish the feat since Jared Young went deep in four straight games from Sept. 5-8, 2023... additionally, Davis is the only player in all of affiliated baseball with an active homer streak of at least four games...Brennen has scored a run in seven straight games, dating back to May 9, which is tied for the longest active streak in the International League and tied for the longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Pete Crow-Armstrong who scored in seven consecutive contests from March 29-April 5.

MAKE IT A DOUBLE: Iowa infielder BJ Murray Jr. tallied his first multi-homer game of the season and third of his career last night with the last coming on July 4, 2023 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Tennessee...it marks the fifth time this year in which an I-Cub has hit more than one home run in a game (last - Matt Mervis , May 11 vs. Columbus)...Murray Jr. has also homered in back-to-back games, a feat he has accomplished three times in his career, including May 4-5, 2023 at Rocket City and May 11-12, 2023 vs. Montgomery.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: In the second inning of Wednesday's game, Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr. hit back-to-back home runs for Iowa off Syracuse starter Mike Vasil ...it marked the second time the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers this season, following Patrick Wisdom and Matt Mervis on April 9 at St. Paul...additionally, it was Murray Jr.'s first homer since April 19 vs. Louisville (G2).

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse are playing their first ever series against each other...the I-Cubs have lost two of the first three games of the series but have outscored Syracuse 20-16.

THAT'S GRAND: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario went 2-for-4 Tuesday night with a home run and five RBI...the home run was a grand slam in the fifth inning off Max Kranick ...it marked the first grand slam by an I-Cub this season and first since Pete Crow-Armstrong on Sept. 5, 2023 vs. Omaha.

WALK THIS WAY: Owen Caissie walked three times on May 10 which matched the most by an I-Cub this season...it marked his fifth multi-walk game of the season and he has 30 on the season, which ranks fifth-most in the International League and is fifth-most among all minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger, trailing Carter Jensen , Ryan Clifford and Emmanuel Rodriguez (34)...from April 25-May 2, Owen walked in eight consecutive games, which is the second-longest such streak in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Chase Strumpf also walked in eight straight games from Aug. 31-Sept 12, 2023.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Iowa pitcher Sam McWilliams earned his second win last Friday night as he tossed 2.0 scoreless innings...McWilliams also pitched on Sunday and struck out the side in order in the only frame he worked...Sam has made 11 outings for the I-Cubs and has gone 0-2 with a 12.96 ERA (12 ER in 8.1 IP) in three starts and 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA (5 ER in 17.2 IP) as a reliever...among pitchers with at least 10 appearances, his 41 strikeouts lead the International League.

International League Stories from May 17, 2024

