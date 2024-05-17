Durham Outlasts Knights & Rain, Wins 10-5

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, NC - A five-run Durham sixth inning catapulted the Bulls past the Charlotte Knights 10-5 on Friday night at Truist Field.

After an 89-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth, Durham (18-25) snapped a 4-4 tie with its outburst in the sixth. Tristan Peters singled home Rene Pinto with the tie-breaking run before Junior Caminero's two-run double later in the frame. Peters collected three hits in the game, his first three-hit game of the season.

The Bulls trailed Charlotte (17-25) 4-1 after three innings before pushing across three runs against Knights starter Chad Kuhl prior to the heavy downpour. Kuhl walked the first two batters before a throwing error from third baseman Wilmer Difo scored a run. A wild pitch brought in another before Kameron Misner doubled home the tying run.

Nathan Wiles worked the first three frames before the rain delayed the game, permitting four runs and six hits. Trevor Brigden (W, 1-0) notched the win with two shutout innings.

With the series knotted 2-games apiece, Mason Montgomery (0-5, 7.97) is slated to start against Charlotte's Jake Woodford (1-2, 5,73) on Saturday night at 6:05 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, May 21 against the Memphis Redbirds as part of a six-game series.

