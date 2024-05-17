Clippers and Bats Split Doubleheader

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers split a doubleheader Thursday at home against the Louisville Bats, winning the first game, 9-3, before dropping the nightcap, 6-2.

Columbus put on a power-hitting exhibition in Game 1 as five Clippers went yard. Johnathan Rodriguez got things going with a two-run blast in the 1st inning. Then in the 5th, the Clippers went deep four times, beginning with back-to-back homers by Juan Brito and Daniel Schneemann. Later in the frame, Jhonkensy Noel and Micah Pries also hit consecutive long balls.

Darren McCaughan picked up his first win with the Clippers, allowing just two earned runs over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts.

The Clippers couldn't maintain the hot hitting in the second game of the afternoon, denting the plate only when José Tena laced a two-run double in the 5th inning. Starter Xzavion Curry fell to 0-5, allowing five runs in 3.1 innings of work.

The Clippers and Bats will be back at it Friday night at Huntington Park on Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

