Sounds' Bullpen Hangs on for Tight Win in Jacksonville

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Jacksonville, Fla. - Timely hitting and clutch relief pitching led the Nashville Sounds (22-21) to win their fourth consecutive game over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-26) 4-3 on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Nashville has now won seven of their last 10 games and go above .500 for the first time since April 21.

After Rob Zastryzny loaded the bases with two walks and a hit in the seventh, Ryan Middendorf put out the fire with two strikeouts to maintain a 4-3 lead. Blake Holub worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Enoli Paredes sealed the game in the ninth en route to his fifth save of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, two walks and a Wes Clark single set the Sounds up with the bases loaded and nobody out. Brewer Hicklen roped a single to center and Joey Wiemer scored on a double-play groundout by Yonny Hernández to go ahead 4-3. That turned out to be all the runs Nashville needed.

Carlos Rodríguez (4-4) picked up his fourth consecutive win by going 6.0 innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and had six strikeouts. Rodríguez has gone at least 5.0 innings in all four wins with 22 strikeouts during the stretch.

Oliver Dunn led off the game on the first pitch with a 106.8 mph home run to right-center field. It was his first career home run with the Sounds and second on the season.

The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp traded scoring in the fifth inning with a Freddy Zamora two-out RBI single which scored Hernández narrowly on a play at the plate to go up 2-1. Jacksonville responded in the bottom half with a two-run blast by Jonah Bride to retake the lead 3-2.

Nashville has clinched the series after taking the first four games. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 9.00) will get the ball for the Sounds tomorrow. He'll go up against right-hander Yonny Chirinos (3-4, 3.07) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. central at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Oliver Dunn's lead-off home run is the second for the Sounds this season (Tyler Black, April 28 at Louisville). His only other home run this season came against the Mariners on April 5.

Carlos Rodríguez picked up his fourth consecutive win for the first time in his career. He now is tied for the longest winning streak by a Sounds pitcher this season (Rob Zastryzny (4/2-pres.) and owns the longest losing streak (four games).

Freddy Zamora's RBI was his first at the Triple-A level. Zamora hit .186 (16-for-86) with seven RBI in 27 games for Double-A Biloxi.

The Sounds go above .500 for the first time since a win versus Omaha on April 21 that moved their record to 11-10. Nashville has yet to be two games above .500 all season.

