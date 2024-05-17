Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Friday Night

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, May 18, beginning at 4:05 p.m. RHP SPENSER WATKINS will get the ball for the Red Wings game one, and LHP DJ HERZ will make the start in the second half of the twin bill.

Tonight's post-game fireworks have been postponed to a later date this season.

Fans can exchange their tickets from tonight's game to any other regular season home game during the 2024 season. Ticket exchanges must be done in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2024 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

