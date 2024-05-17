Memphis Mashes Gwinnett Pitching Early in Friday Night Win

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a seven-game series with a 10-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

After Memphis fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, right fielder Jordan Walker followed a center fielder Victor Scott II leadoff walk with an RBI triple off of the top of the left-center field wall. One batter later, third baseman Cesar Prieto doubled walker home.

With two outs in the second inning with the score tied at two, Scott II drilled a two-run homer to right field for his second home run at Triple-A this season. Memphis scored two runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 10-2 lead.

All nine Memphis starters recorded a base hit in the win. Prieto went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, Walker went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk. Scott II and left fielder Matt Koperniak each drove in two runs.

On the mound, Andre Pallante tossed 4.1 innings in his fourth appearance with Memphis this season. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on six hits, walked four and struck out three. Brandon Komar (1-0) earned his first Triple-A win with 3.2 innings of one-run relief work.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and continue a seven-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday, May 18 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

