Jumbo Shrimp Bested by Sounds 4-3

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped their eighth consecutive game on Friday night as they fell to the Nashville Sounds 4-3 in front of 5,751 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

In this back-and-forth affair Nashville (22-21) took the lead for the final time in the sixth inning. Isaac Collins and Joey Wiemer were walked to start the inning and before Wes Clarke singled to load the bases. Brewer Hicklen followed with a single off Jacksonville (17-26) reliever Matt Andriese (L, 0-3) scoring Collins tying the game at three. Yonny Hernández then grounded into a double play that scored Wiemer to give the Sounds a 4-3 lead.

Nashville opened up the scoring on the first pitch of the game. Oliver Dunn (1) opened the scoring with a solo homer off Jumbo Shrimp hurler Max Meyer.

Jacksonville tied the game in the second inning. Singles from Jonah Bride and Troy Johnston jumpstarted the offense. Then two batters later, Griffin Conine punched an RBI single scoring Bride and tying the game at one.

The Sounds scratched one run across in the fifth inning as Hernández led off with a single and two batters later Freddy Zamora roped an RBI single that scored Hernández and gave the Sounds a 2-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Javier Sanoja singled with one out and Bride (9) mashed a two-run home run putting Jacksonville ahead 3-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen's tandem of Arias and Woo-Suk Go combined for three scoreless innings and fanned five Sounds.

Nashville received a stellar performance from starter Carlos Rodriguez (4-4) who struck out six batters over six innings of work and got the win. Sounds closer Enoli Paredes received his first save of the year.

