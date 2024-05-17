Knights Announce Two Roster Moves Friday

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

INF Danny Mendick completed his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights and was activated by the Chicago White Sox today. Mendick, 30, appeared in two rehab games with the Knights. For the season, he is hitting .256 (10-for-39) with five runs scored, three doubles, one home run and three RBI in 10 games with the White Sox. He was originally placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on May 4 (retroactive to May 2) with lower back tightness.

OF Corey Julks, who was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on May 15 in a trade, was recalled by the team today. Julks, 28, was acquired on Wednesday from the Houston Astros in exchange for RHP Luis Rodriguez. In two games with the Knights, Julks hit .333 (2-for-6) with one run scored, with one double and one walk. Earlier this season, he compiled a .266 batting average (33-for-124) with 26 runs scored, seven doubles, five home runs,15 RBI and six stolen bases with Triple-A Sugar Land in 31 games. In 93 games last season with Houston, Julks hit .245 (73-for-298) with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, six home runs, 33 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

So far this season, a total of 16 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15) and OF Corey Julks (5/17). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.