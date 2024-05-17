Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 17 vs. Buffalo

May 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (24-18) vs. Rochester Red Wings (19-19)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Andrew Bash (1-0, 4.39) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 4.68)

STAMPEDED: The Rochester Red Wings picked up the win last night, 6-2, retaking the series lead...CF JAMES WOOD extended his hitting streak to 12 games and on-base streak to 22, and the Wings offense combined to steal a total of seven bases in the win...Rochester pitching combined to hold Buffalo to no earned runs, highlighted by scoreless relief appearances from four different relievers...the Red Wings look to take a 3-1 series lead tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against Buffalo RHP Andrew Bash.

WOODY TWO SHOES: CF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a walk in the first, the longest active streak in the International League, and most by a Red Wing since Richie Martin reached 23-straight games from 5/26-6/30 in 2023...he later singled in the bottom of the seventh to push his current hit streak to 11 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League and longest by a Rochester hitter in 2024...

Wood leads the IL with 52 hits, comes in second with 85 total bases and a .460 on-base percentage, and ranks fourth with a .356 batting average (52-for-146).

THE BRADY BUNCH: C BRADY LINDSLY knocked in his ninth and 10th RBI of the season on a two-RBI double in the fourth last night, and finished the contest 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored...the lefty catcher is now hitting .276 (8-for-29) across nine night games, versus a .188 batting average (6-for-32) during the day.

EZ-BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER picked up an RBI double, two RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in last night's contest...he now has 16 stolen bases this season, most on the team and fourth-most in the International League...Baker has also collected a hit in four consecutive games dating back to the series finale on 5/12 at Scranton/WB, posting six hits in 17 at bats (.353) over that span...

Baker posts' a .310 batting average (36-for-116) across the entire season, good for 16th-best in the IL

KLEPTOMANIACS: The Red Wings offense combined to steal seven bases yesterday, including three from RF ERICK MEJIA , and two each from 2B DARREN BAKER , LF ALEX CALL ...this is the second time the Wings have stolen at least seven bases in a single game in 2024 (8 on 4/13 at BUF, most in IL in 2024)...Rochester has now stolen 55 bases this season, fourth-most in the International League despite playing the fewest games among all 20 teams...through 38 games in 2023, Rochester had combined for 27 stolen bases...that squad finished with a total of 156, second-most in franchise history...

Three stolen bases from Mejia is tied for the most by a Red Wing in a single game this season.

THE BULLY-PEN: The Red Wings bullpen held Buffalo to no earned runs last night, highlighted by scoreless outings from LHP JOE LA SORSA , LHP TIM CATE , RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM , and RHP RICO GARCIA ...this is the ninth time this season that Wings relievers have held opponents to no earned runs, and first time since 5/11 at Scranton/WB...

The Wings bullpen has walked 81 batters this season, second-fewest in the International League.

