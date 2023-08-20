SWB Game Notes - August 20

August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (56-60, 22-20) @ Worcester Red Sox (66-52, 27-16)

Game 117 | Road Game 56 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Sunday, August 20, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Will Warren (4-4, 5.10) vs LHP Shane Drohan (4-4, 5.52)

CHAPPY HAPPY - Andres Chaparro smoked his 23rd home run of the season last night with a solid line drive to left field. It was his third consecutive night with a long ball. He has now hit fifteen at PNC Field and eight total on the road. This sets a career-high for him over last season when he had nineteen with Somerset and one with Tampa. The righty also has recorded 19 doubles which is two away from his career high from 2021.

THERE'S A WILL -Starter Will Warren will get the nod for the second time this series to face off against southpaw Shane Drohan. In Tuesday's contest, he pitched five innings of work on 91 offerings. The righty let up two earned runs. Warren struck out eight to tie his season-high for the sixth time this summer.

SWIPING STEALS-The RailRiders have kept pace with the WooSox this week in terms of extra bases taken. SWB has nine compared to Worcester's ten. This ups the RailRiders total bases taken on the season to 128 with Estevan Florial leading the way at 19. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

AUGUST SLIPPED AWAY -The International League is in the final third of its season with just 33 games left to be played for the RailRiders. They have had one cancelled contest due to smoky conditions. They are set to make up two games as a part of doubleheaders in the coming months. With 116 games down, SWB has played over 1000 innings of baseball this summer.

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now second in the International League in home runs with 187 to Worcester who has 190. The Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 234 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro lead the team with twenty-three, while seven total players are in double digits.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#3) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

